What's the Biggest Remaining Need for the Kansas City Chiefs?
The Kansas City Chiefs went into the offseason intending to improve their roster as a whole for the 2025 campaign. Their 2024 roster makeup wasn't horrible, after all, they did make their third straight Super Bowl appearance. However, following the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, several needs became crystal clear.
The offensive line was easily one of the sore thumbs that stood out as an area that needed improvement. General manager Brett Veach and the rest of his scouting department worked tirelessly to add to that cause through the 2025 NFL Draft, drafting Josh Simmons 32nd overall.
While Simmons and the offseason addition of Jaylon Moore improve the competition at the left tackle position, one of the bigger question marks still waiting to be answered is what the Chiefs will do with their left guard position.
The Chiefs traded veteran offensive guard Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears earlier this offseason for a 2026 fourth-round pick. Without Thuney, the role falls to either Kingsley Suamataia or Mike Caliendo. As head coach Andy Reid has discussed this offseason, those two players will compete for the starting role at that position in training camp.
Suamataia was thrown around the offensive line last season as a rookie, and while it did show his versatility, no single spot stood out for him as successful. Earning an overall PFF grade of 39.4 for his rookie efforts, Suamataia has a ton to improve before earning the starting left guard role.
According to CBS Sports' Josh Edwards, the left guard position stands out as a position the Chiefs should look to improve, while also suggesting a running back improvement.
"Kansas City has added some competition along its offensive line by signing Jaylon Moore and drafting Josh Simmons after trading away Joe Thuney. The left guard spot vacated by Thuney is currently filled by Kingsley Suamataia. At the very least, the Chiefs should add competition in that role," Edwards wrote.
"Running back would be another consideration if the Chiefs had not shown a willingness to invest little in the position since Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not pan out. Defensive tackle rounds out the top three."
The Chiefs don't have the most money left to spend this offseason. This means that if the left guard does still stand out as an issue for the Chiefs, it might be an issue they have to deal with and hope to improve during the campaign.
