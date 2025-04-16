Journalist Sounds Off on Two Potential Chiefs Prospects
The Kansas City Chiefs, to some, have an obvious position of need to fill going into the 2025 NFL Draft. After he franchise showed weakness on the offensive line throughout the season, the Philadelphia Eagles were able to pounce on that weakness to take down the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
While the franchise is still in a good spot with their positions, adding to the offensive line would only give quarterback Patrick Mahomes more protection as well as give him the chance to sling the football down the field. Last season, Mahomes was sacked the most he's ever been in his NFL career.
That being said, the Chiefs have been heavily mocked for taking an offensive tackle in this year's draft. The addition of Jaylon Moore this offseason certainly helped the cause, but the more, the merrier if you're Kansas City.
According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, the Chiefs are in a position to start throwing darts at the board when it comes to fixing and boosting their tackle positions. He even broke down two top prospects the Chiefs have been linked to since the offseason.
"Somebody like Josh Simmons is really intriguing to me," Breer said. "Or even a Josh Conerly. Both those guys are high upside guys that really athletically have a lot."
Breer would then break down the two individually, first starting with Conerly out of Oregon.
"Now I don't think Conerly is a finished product, and you'd like him to kind of become a little bit more physical and grow into his body a little bit more," Breer said.
He then would go back to touch on Simmons, who has been the most popular option in the mock drafts with the 31st overall pick.
"Simmons is coming off of the injury and there's the maturity questions," Breer said.
"I would like to see them [Chiefs] take another tackle and throw him into the mix and see what happens. I do think those guys that I mentioned, just from having talked to people, it sounds to me that those guys have every bit the upside than Will Campbell and Armand Membou."
