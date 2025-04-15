Will Top OL Prospect Be Unavailable for Chiefs at 31?
The Kansas City Chiefs have to address their offensive line in the draft. With the 31st overall pick, it may be hard to predict who will fall to them, but there have been many prospects linked to them across several mock drafts.
There will surely be an offensive lineman prospect that not too many teams are high on that will be made available to the Chiefs. They wouldn't want to reach on a prospect who's not worth a first-round selection, but they may have to do just that.
It'd be fine if they took a prospect like Aireontae Ersery in the first round, even if he has a second-round grade, according to most analysts. There is no bigger need for the Chiefs than an offensive lineman. Waiting any longer lowers their chance of fixing that need this off-season.
If they want any chance at making it to a fourth Super Bowl in a row, they'll do everything in their power to walk out the first round with an offensive lineman. Unluckily for them, an offensive lineman prospect that has been linked to them many times may not be available to them anymore.
Josh Simmons has been linked to the Chiefs many times, as he fills their offensive line needs and has the potential to be a cornerstone piece of their offense, but he has fallen down many draft boards due to an injury he sustained, which kept him out for the majority of the 2024 season.
If it wasn't for that injury, there'd be no conversation about whether or not he'd be an option for the Chiefs, given he may have been undeniably a Top 10 pick and possibly the best offensive lineman in this class.
He still has the potential to do that, but with an increased injury risk, some teams may not be comfortable drafting him too high. At least that's what was initially thought, but Simmons is one of 17 incoming rookies who have been invited to attend the NFL draft in person in less than two weeks.
This means he may be selected higher than initially predicted and may be out of the realm of possibility for the Chiefs. While it would've been nice for the Chiefs to draft him, this shouldn't deter them from targeting another offensive lineman prospect like Grey Zabel or Josh Conerly Jr.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.