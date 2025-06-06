Analyst Doubts the Chiefs' AFC West Win Streak
There is one streak that the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to extend next season.
The Chiefs will look to make it 10 straight seasons of winning the AFC West. The Chiefs have overtaken the division for nearly a decade. No other time has been able to take it away from the Chiefs, and in 2025, they look to continue winning the division and getting a home playoff game.
It won't be easy for the Chiefs to win their tenth straight AFC West division because the division has gotten better over the offseason, and last season, three of the four teams were in the playoffs. The team to beat is going to be the Chiefs, but that does not mean it will automatically happen.
The Las Vegas Raiders, the Denver Broncos, and the Los Angeles Chargers have not been able to get the AFC West from the Chiefs. But can next season be the year that the Chiefs' streak comes to an end? Many people believe that the Chiefs will not be the dominant team next season that we are used to seeing every season since Mahomes has taken over as the starting quarterback.
The AFC West will now feature four coaches who, when it is all said and done, can all be headed to the NFL Hall of Fame. They also have proven quarterbacks that will be good next season. It is hard to tell how the AFC West will end up, but one thing the other teams still have to do is beat the Chiefs, which has been a hard thing to do against the Chiefs.
ESPN NFL Analyst Domonique Foxworth expects the Chiefs to have there streak ended next season.
"Yeah, I think it is going to be a much more competitive division," said Foxworth. "They have a chance to win the division, but I think I agree. Being at the top of the division, for an extended period of time is incredibly difficult, and this team has proven to be weak in some areas."
"It is just not that performance in the Super Bowl, throughout all last season. We saw that this team has significant issues. Some of which they tried to address but we will not find out if they are addressed or not until the season comes, and my feeling is that they will not win the AFC West this year."
