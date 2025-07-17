Analyst Doubts Chiefs in Recent Division Prediction
The Kansas City Chiefs head into the 2025 campaign with the goal of winning the AFC West division for the tenth year in a row. However, this offseason has proved that the rest of the division competition isn't going to sit around and hand the division to Kansas City.
The Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos were both playoff teams last season, and while they didn't get to the Super Bowl like the Chiefs did, they have proven that they are not too far off from contending. The Las Vegas Raiders' roster improved this offseason as well, making the AFC West one of the more competitive divisions in football.
The Chiefs have benefited from the coaching combination of Andy Reid and Steve Spagnuolo for several seasons. So much so that when the Chiefs make the playoffs, their chances of success increase much higher than others.
With training camp around the corner and several roster moves that have happened over the past two days, the Chiefs are finalizing their roster for the new season. However, according to analyst Jason McIntyre, he believes the Chargers will have the upper hand on the division this season instead of the Chiefs.
"Chiefs fans, you know, go ahead and fire your mud at me online. I'm used to it. I'm going with the Chargers. Going with Jim Harbaugh to deliver in year two. Obviously, Herbert has better weapons. Hopefully, Najee Harris's superficial eye injury suffered on July 4th. Hopefully, he's okay. I think the offense is much better. Defense is going to be great. Um, it's a tough division, but I'm going with the Chargers in the AFC West," McIntyre said.
If the Chargers have any hopes of taking the division from the Chiefs, they're going to need to perform well when the two teams meet. Beginning their campaign against one another in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in Week 1, the Chiefs should have the upper hand, according to recent history.
So long as quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the rest of his offensive weapons are on the same page throughout the campaign, the Chiefs should be a difficult team to dethrone, regardless of several predictions assuming they'll take a step backward.
