Analyst Favors Chiefs Division Rival In AFC West
The Kansas City Chiefs want to dominate next season and be the team to beat in the AFC. They are the current Champions of the AFC, but they are not getting treated like they are. A lot of people around the league expect the Chiefs to take a step back next season, and they are linking it to their offensive line group, which did not have a good season for the Chiefs in 2024.
But the Chiefs have made some moves upfront on the offensive side of the ball, and they do expect to be better next season. The Chiefs not only want to be in the mix for the AFC crown again, but they want to win the Super Bowl. And to do that, they will need a better offensive line next season. If history teaches us anything, it is that the Chiefs will get back to having a good offseason in 2025.
The Chiefs will first start their journey back to the Super Bowl by winning the AFC West. The Chiefs have been the Champions of that division for the last nine seasons and will look to make it ten straight years in 2025. That is the longest active streak in the National Football League right now. But the rest of the division has put the Chiefs on notice that they are coming next season.
One team that the Chiefs could take a blueprint from on the offensive line is the Denver Broncos. The Broncos will be a team in the division that will play the Chiefs hard once again. The Broncos are ready to take that next step of winning the AFC West with second year head coach Sean Payton.
"Yes, they are high on Bo Nix," said Field Yates on NFL Live. "I have seen really good things on film this past season. "I thought downfield vertical passing was excellent in the second half of last year. But I do not think we talk as nearly enough about the Broncos' offensive line."
"They were the number one NFL offensive line in not just run blocking win rate, but also pass block win rate, and by a lot. They were at 74 percent last year. Only one other team was above 70. They have all five starters expected back this year for that offensive line.
