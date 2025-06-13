Analyst Further Defends His Ranking of Patrick Mahomes
On June 10, former quarterback turned analyst Chris Simms revealed his top four quarterbacks going into the 2025 campaign. Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback found himself in the top four, but not in the position many thought he'd end up.
Mahomes was ranked the fourth-best quarterback going into the 2025 campaign, trailing Joe Burrow at number three, Josh Allen at number two, and Lamar Jackson at number one. Simms explained his reasoning on the day of why Mahomes was ranked where he was, which left many fans bothered and slightly confused.
"Yes, the man, the myth, the legend, one of the greatest I've ever seen and maybe the clutchest quarterback in football; the quarterback play week in week out, and I don't think he would disagree with me, has not been as high level the past two seasons as Joe Burrow, Lamar (Jackson), or Josh Allen," Simms said on Tuesday.
With many left unsatisfied with the rankings, other analysts and fans, Simms took the time to discuss why he placed Mahomes in the fourth spot. Many believed the Mahomes' playoff results weren't taken into account for the rankings, something that Simms cleared up on Thursday.
"He's mastered winning, he's an all-time great, he's awesome," Simms said on Chris Simms Unbuttoned. "Within that, too, what I want to go back to challenge people with that is the Super Bowl was not very good; what game are we looking at, statistically, the last two years in the playoffs, and just go, 'Oh my gosh, he blew it out, we're just not paying attention.'"
"The way he played and the stuff he did in that game, too, did not necessarily always conduct itself as awesome quarterback play. The way the team plays, the defense, they weren't extremely efficient all the time in all the playoff games. I think his best game in the last two years, as far as the playoffs go are concerned, would be the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers."
While Simms does take into account the playoff statistics, his ranking of Mahomes doesn't mean he thinks any less of him. Rather, he still sees Mahomes as a clutch quarterback, but just can't place him any higher, in his opinion.
"What I'm trying to say here is he's awesome, but he's had the luxury of a team around him that allows him maybe not have to play to the level of Josh Allen or Burrow or Lamar all the time. That's where it's hard."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.