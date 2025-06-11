Does Patrick Mahomes Deserve This Latest QB Ranking?
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is entering his ninth season in the National Football League and is looking to add more hardware to his resume. Since becoming the Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2018, the rest has been history, as the Chiefs likely don't need to worry about the quarterback position for a while.
Mahomes is coming off what some would call a "down season," but still put the franchise on his back and willed them to their third straight Super Bowl appearance. While the result wasn't what they wanted, Mahomes did the best he could during the regular season to give his teammates a shot at glory once more.
Going into 2025, Mahomes is looking to continue to do Mahomes things. So long as Mahomes is healthy, the Chiefs have a strong chance at running the AFC West division, as the franchise is in pursuit of its 10th consecutive AFC West division title.
That being said, however, according to analyst Chris Simms, Mahomes isn't the top quarterback entering the 2025 season. Even though it hurt him to do so, Simms placed the Chiefs' quarterback as the fourth-best quarterback entering 2025.
"Patrick Mahomes, number four, maybe the greatest quarterback I've ever seen in my life, but right now he's number four in the NFL," Simms said on Chris Simms Unbuttoned. "It's weird for me to say. You know how much I love Patrick Mahomes."
Simms would break down the fact that Mahomes has mastered the art of winning, but say that winning isn't a quarterback stat. Regardless of Mahomes being a winner, Simms notes that just because you win doesn't mean you're playing at the best level you can be.
"Yes, the man, the myth, the legend, one of the greatest I've ever seen and maybe the clutchest quarterback in football; the quarterback play week in week out, and I don't think he would disagree with me, has not been as high level the past two seasons as Joe Burrow, Lamar (Jackson), or Josh Allen."
Being a top-five quarterback is nothing to be ashamed of, but when it comes to Mahomes, it's hard not to think of him as the best quarterback the NFL has to offer. Perhaps he just needs to remind everyone of his greatness once again in 2025.
