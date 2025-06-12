Chiefs' Mahomes Among Top NFL Players in Products Sold
Since getting selected as the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been one of the most polarizing figures in the National Football League. Leading his franchise to three Super Bowl victories and collecting personal accolades along the way, Mahomes has turned himself into one of the best football players of this generation.
Going into his ninth season with the Chiefs, Mahomes and the rest of the roster are hopeful to run back the success they had last season. The franchise is also hopeful of claiming its tenth straight AFC West division title.
Mahomes' popularity has only grown with all the success the Chiefs have had. So much so that in the NFL Player Association's recent announcement release, the Chiefs quarterback ranks among the top five in the Year-End Top 50 Player Sales List.
The metric is determined not by just jersey sales, but total product sales, such as apparel, bobbleheads, accessories, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, drinkware and more.
"The NFLPA’s Top 50 Player Sales List ranks the league’s top retail performers based on sales of officially licensed player products from March 1, 2024, to February 28, 2025. It is the most comprehensive and up-to-date snapshot of player-driven consumer demand, offering a strong indicator of the NFL’s most marketable and influential athletes – impacting everything from endorsements to overall earning potential," NFLPA wrote.
Mahomes ranked second overall on a list that featured current NFL stars like Jalen Hurts, Aidan Hutchinson, and Josh Allen. The only player who had more product sales than the Chiefs quarterback was Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley. Following the 2024 season he had, it makes sense.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce also cracked the Top 50 in player sales, ranking in 11th overall.
Mahomes was among the top in jersey sales, Funko Pop vinyl collectibles, Fatheads, Forever Collectibles (FOCO) bobbleheads, and player figurines and squishy toys.
Going into the 2025 campaign, Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs have all the momentum in the world to increase their overall stock and product sales. So long as the Chiefs keep winning, the likelihood of the Chiefs staying atop NFL sales is likely to continue.
