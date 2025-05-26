Analyst Believes The Chiefs Will Set TV Records in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs will be ready to kick off the 2025 season in a couple of months. The Chiefs want to get on that football field and get going after how their season ended in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs have a lot of great matchups lined up in 2025, as we found we those games will be taking place their was one game that stood out from the rest, in all the National Football League.
The game that everyone has put a mark on since the NFL released its full schedule a couple of weeks ago is the Thanksgiving matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys.
The Chiefs will be traveling to Dallas to play that classic Thanksgiving game, where all eyes will be. After everyone has that Thanksgiving food, their eyes will be glued to the TV watching the Chiefs against the Cowboys.
With the Chiefs being one of the best teams in the NFL over the last few years and the Cowboys being the big brand that it is in football, this game will be great for all fans. And that is why one broadcaster believes that the game will set TV records.
CBS broadcaster Jim Nantz, who has called great games throughout his great career, will be on the call between the Cowboys and Chiefs.
“K.C. and Dallas, to put those two gigantic brands together on the most-watched day of the regular season in the NFL,” Nantz said, via AwfulAnnouncing.com. “That’s not what I’m out for it to do. I just hope it’s a great football game. It will be a wonderful matchup to call on Thanksgiving. K.C. at Dallas, it’s the game we wanted.”
"It’s hardly a stretch. The Cowboys are America’s legacy team. The Chiefs are the flavor of a month of Sundays. Put them together, and the record won’t just be broken. It’ll be shattered," said Mike Florio of NBC Sports.
"The NFL could have dropped any Cowboys game on Thanksgiving and generated a huge number. By giving the captive audience a game involving two destination teams, the league wants — and will get — its biggest regular-season audience ever."
"Our guess is that it will be at least 45 million, if not 50 million. Especially since Nielsen earlier this year for measuring out-of-home viewership."
