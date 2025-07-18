Analyst Proposes Big Question For the Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs had a successful offseason filled with signings and good news. Several new players will be joining the franchise for the 2025 campaign, and several players who went down to injury last season have high hopes in their return to the franchise.
However, following their Super Bowl LIX defeat, the Chiefs had areas and positions on their roster to take care of this offseason. One of the bigger weak spots on the roster last season was the offensive line, which was quickly addressed through free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs brought in Jaylon Moore on a two-year deal and drafted offensive lineman Josh Simmons with their first-round selection in the NFL Draft. With those two competing for the starting left tackle role, the Chiefs' offensive line woes should decrease from what they were last season.
Kansas City remains to be the team to beat in the AFC following three years of nothing but Super Bowl appearances. But the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl has many doubting whether the Chiefs' dynasty and Super Bowl-winning window has closed or not.
NFL Network's Judy Battista recently proposed one of the bigger questions that the Chiefs are hoping to answer when they begin training camp.
"Did the Kansas City Chiefs do enough to get back on top of the NFL?" Battista said. "I think the nature of their Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, because it was such a bad loss, people think the dynasty is over. Well, not quite!"
"They've won three Super Bowls, they lost two. The reason they lost those two is because of the offensive line. They did a lot of work on the offensive line, they spent a lot capital: draft capital, free agent capital to address the offensive line. Did they do enough?"
Battista would go on to say that until a franchise in the AFC proves that it can take down the Chiefs, the Chiefs will remain at the top of the mountain in the conference. While they do have much to prove with their offensive line this season, it's one of those things that will be proved as the season commences.
