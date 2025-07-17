Chiefs Can Focus on Left Tackle After Extending Trey Smith
It was said he was gone, that there was no way he was staying on the team. But after an original franchise tag and then a record-breaking extension, Trey Smith's spot is secure on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Starting after the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, fans weren't sure that the Chiefs would have enough capita to keep their star offensive guard. Eventually, Kansas City decided to franchise tag Smith, granting him $23.4 million for the upcoming 2025 season.
The two sides faced a Tuesday deadline to come to a long-term deal, or the tag would stand. Per NFL analyst Ian Rapoport, the team finalized a 4-year, $94 million deal with Smith, which includes $70 million in guaranteed money.
The deal also overrode the original franchise tag that was placed on Smith and officially made him the highest-paid offensive guard in the league.
With Smith's situation fully figured out, this allows the Chiefs to focus on other parts of their protection, specifically the fierce battle for the starting left tackle position. Both rookie Josh Simmons and free agent addition Jaylon Moore have a chance at making an impact, but it'll be a close matchup.
"Poor left tackle play seemed like it was going to sink the Chiefs' offensive ship for months of the 2024 season, but nevertheless, that stubborn and incremental offense made it all the way to Super Bowl LIX before the bill finally came due," said ESPN writer Ben Solak.
"With 2024 second-round pick Kingsley Suamataia kicked into the left guard spot vacated by Joe Thuney, the Chiefs redoubled their investment at the key spot. They grabbed Jaylon Moore in free agency and Ohio State's Josh Simmons in April's draft.
"Both options come with risk -- Moore was only ever a spot starter with the 49ers, and Simmons is coming off a patella injury and still recovering from surgery. Simmons is expected to be full-go at training camp, which opens the job up to a true battle.
"Chiefs fans will be familiar with the uncertainty, as the left tackle job was up for grabs last season, too. The hope is that Simmons proves healthy and capable, such that Moore can serve as a swing tackle. I imagine Simmons will take the first snaps at left tackle accordingly -- but he needs to be (and stay) healthy to actually win that job."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.