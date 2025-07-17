Analyst Sounds Off on Chiefs Extending Trey Smith
The Kansas City Chiefs made one of the biggest moves this offseason on Tuesday. The Chiefs extended offensive linemen Trey Smith. The Chiefs put the franchise tag on Smith earlier in the offseason. And the contract talks came down to the last hours. It was critical for the Chiefs to get Smith's deal done. And that is exactly what they did, and now they will have Smith beyond 2025.
Smith has been a good player for the Chiefs since getting drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has spent his whole career in Kansas City. He wanted to remain a Chief, and now he will get that opportunity to do so. If the Chiefs did not reach a deal with Smith before the deadline, they would have had to wait till the end of 2025 to have contract talks once again. But that is not the case.
Now the Chiefs can put their full focus on what is ahead, and that is training camp. The Chiefs will open up training camp next week. Smith being there was a big deal for the Chiefs, and that is why getting the deal done before is going to help the team out. Smith will now start building that chemistry with the rest of the offensive line. That is an important part of the team next season.
"Trey Smith is one of Brett Veach's great draft picks," said Colin Cowherd on The Herd. "Trey Smith was considered a year before he came out, like he was a first-round talent, and then they went out to get him. That is good drafting. I remember his rookie year, oh, they stole him. Again, people mature ... Some you need the right fit."
"Once again, an interior lineman is getting big-time money. You are seeing these teams ... paying big time. You are seeing now that the money is moving. Interior linemen now is getting theirs."
The Chiefs will have to have good play from their offensive line next year. The Chiefs have not had that in the last couple of years, but Smith was one of their better offensive linemen. And now with him back, they have a good chance to be better next season.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.