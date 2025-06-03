Analysts Bold Claim Surrounding the Chiefs' AFC Chances
The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the most dominant franchises in all of sports. Their reign atop the AFC West division has lasted nearly a decade, and they have become one of the most polarizing franchises since the turn of the decade. Going into the 2025 campaign, not much has changed.
The Chiefs still possess quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid, both of whom can be attributed to a handful of the franchise's successes. With several veterans passing down their winning mentalities to the younger players on this roster this offseason, the Chiefs still look to be the team to take down.
Following their defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs have one goal on their minds this season: revenge. On top of that, many believe that the franchise's dynasty run has come to an end following the embarrassing loss. But that is simply not true.
The Chiefs may have lost to the Eagles, but they have won the AFC three straight seasons in a row. So much so that analyst Kyle Brandt of NFL Network was asked if the Chiefs are still the favorites in the AFC, to which he responded convincingly.
"We look at the Chiefs now as all of a sudden their stock is dropped or something because they got slapped around in the Super Bowl," Brandt said. "That was an all-time Eagles team, and I don't take anything away from the Chiefs."
"I look at the Chiefs last year, I think it was the weakest team of the Mahomes era and the most vulnerable team, and they won 15 games and had a buy. That we've seen it was like that was the year to get them, that was the year to take them out. Next year, I think they'll be better than they were this year."
Seeing that the Chiefs were successful in victory 15 times during the regular season, and Brandt predicts they are only going to get better, should make the rest of the AFC worrisome. The team has a ton of players who now know what it's like to lose a Super Bowl, and they don't want to feel that again.
