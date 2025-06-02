Patrick Mahomes Spreads Motivation to Younger Teammates
While the Kansas City Chiefs were able to end their regular season with a 15-2 record, their world eventually came crashing down at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. Some current Chiefs have experienced both results of a Super Bowl ending, but some haven't.
The Chiefs went through their offseason with their heads hung low for a bit. Yes, the Chiefs had won two Super Bowls straight, but it doesn't mean that losing this one felt any better. The bad taste has been sitting in their mouths for months, but with OTAs underway and training camp around the corner, the sour taste has started to disappear.
During a recent press conference with the media, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes spoke on how losing last year's Super Bowl is only being fueled as motivation. The motivation is coming from a man who has both won and lost on the biggest stage of them all, and he's sharing that motivation with some of the younger Chiefs players.
“When you lose a Super Bowl, I think there's sometimes in those workouts, you may be a little tired, you have that extra added motivation to finish even harder, finish even stronger," Mahomes said. "I think it'll be good for us at the end of the day. I mean, obviously, looking back, you want to win the game. But a lot these guys hadn't lost one (a Super Bowl), hadn't ended the season on a loss, that are on this team now. So, I'm sure they'll be motivated to go back out there and try to find a way to get to the Super Bowl and win it this year.”
The Chiefs have dealt with the highs and lows of a football season before, and going into 2025 will be no different. The goal has become an obvious one for the Chiefs this offseason: return to form. While their schedule is rooting against them, this is still a team that can make the playoffs and claim their 10th consecutive AFC West division title.
For Mahomes, his job will be to continue motivating his teammates, whether they are younger or older, for the good of the team. Once they are all in the same mindset, it's hard to take down a team that has nothing to lose and everything to prove.
Check us out by following us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE