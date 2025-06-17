Analysts Praise Chiefs, But the AFC West is Still Open
The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the most difficult franchises to defeat. Whether that comes during the regular season or in the playoffs, the Chiefs have created a winning mentality that has elevated them to three Super Bowls in a row.
Following a Super Bowl defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles, several opinions have flown throughout the media and fan bases discussing whether or not the Chiefs' Super Bowl window has closed or not. Even after going 15-2 in the regular season in 2024, Kansas City continues to get doubted ahead of 2025.
So much so, that in a recent episode of Get Up, analyst Mike Greenberg brought up the question, "Would you believe if I said someone other than Kansas City would win the AFC West?".
Dan Graziano, Bart Scott, and Damien Woody joined Greenberg to answer the question, and while Woody doesn't believe someone will dethrone the Chiefs, he makes it clear that the competition is much greater going into 2025.
"Let me tell you something, Denver's here," Woody said. "Denver is going to cause hell this year. I think their defense is going to be even better than what it was last year, second year with Bo Nix and Sean Payton. The Los Angeles Chargers is going to be better, and oh by the way, Pete Carroll is now the
head coach with the Las Vegas Raiders, so it's going to be tough in that AFC West."
"It used to be that playing in that division, Kansas City had three homecoming games, right, so now they're going to have to go and be battle tested to get through the regular season," Scott said.
There is no debate that the AFC West as a whole has gotten better, but until a different franchise proves that they have what it takes to pull the rug out from under the Chiefs and take their spot at the top of the AFC West, Kansas City may still have an extra edge over their division rivals.
The Chiefs start and end their 2025 campaign against divisional opponents (Week 1 vs Chargers, Week 17 vs Broncos, Week 18 vs Raiders). When it comes down to the wire, we will have to see if any other franchise in the division has what it takes to compete with Kansas City.
