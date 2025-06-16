Which Offensive Line Area is Most Concerning for the Chiefs?
Going into the offseason, the area of attack for the Kansas City Chiefs was clear, and that was to revamp the offensive line. Seeing that quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked a career-high 36 times in 2024, the offensive line has to be improved if the Chiefs want to compete for a Super Bowl while the window is still open.
The front office addressed this need through both free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. Adding Ohio State offensive lineman Josh Simmons as the franchise's first-round pick earlier this offseason was a step in the right direction, as well as the addition of former San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Jaylon Moore for added depth.
However, when looking at the makeup of the Chiefs' offensive line as a whole, which area sticks out like a sore thumb as the biggest area of concern going into 2025? Let's take a look at each position and break down the depth at the position.
Left Tackle
The Chiefs' left tackle situation was a primary focus this offseason, which warranted the additions of both Moore and Simmons. So long as Simmons progresses well in his recovery from a torn patellar tendon in his left knee, it seems as though the Chiefs are going in the direction of Simmons being their starting option.
They also possess undrafted free agent Esa Pole as an option for added depth. While his role in the offensive game plan is currently unknown, it wouldn't be surprising to see Pole move throughout several areas on the line, should he make the roster.
Left Guard
A position with a ton of competition surrounding it going into minicamp and training camp, head coach Andy Reid revealed that Mike Caliendo and Kingsley Suamataia would be competing for the starting role. Seeing that Suamataia is looking to cement his name as a vital piece to the puzzle, the left guard position might not be as big of a concern as originally thought.
Center
No concerns here. Creed Humphrey is the best center in the NFL and will likely continue his impressive stint going forward.
Right Guard
The right guard position isn't the biggest area of concern, so long as the Chiefs reach an agreement with Trey Smith on a contract extension. C.J. Hanson and Tremayne Anchrum Jr. are both strong depth pieces that are likely to move along the line, much like Pole.
Right Tackle
Last season, between Jawaan Taylor and Wanya Morris playing in the right tackle position, the production wasn't the best. Taylor allowed seven quarterback sacks and was penalized 17 times, according to PFF. For Morris, while he played more at the left tackle position, he struggled, allowing five sacks, 11 penalties, and 35 total pressures.
If the two tackle positions can figure out themselves this season, giving Mahomes more time to locate a receiver down the field, the Chiefs will be dangerous. But as it stands right now, those seem to be the biggest areas of concern.
