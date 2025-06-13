Andy Reid's First Impression on Chiefs' Late Round Draft Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs brought in seven new players through the 2025 NFL Draft, and head coach Andy Reid has been impressed with all of them thus far. Through the offseason, rookie minicamp, OTAs, and soon enough, mandatory minicamp, these new professionals have a ton to live up to in Kansas City.
The Chiefs are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl and are looking to put the 2024 campaign in the past. In doing so, the Chiefs' front office added the players they felt brought the best value to the team moving forward, and as we've learned, the Chiefs know how to draft talent.
One talent that has turned several heads, not only throughout the media world but also in the Chiefs' coaching department, is Brashard Smith. Smith was the franchise's seventh-round pick not too long ago, and he brings a slew of versatility to the cause.
A former wide receiver turned running back, Smith has a place in this offensive scheme one way or another. Whether that be through handoffs from quarterback Patrick Mahomes or receiving the ball as a punt returner, Smith has too much talent to keep him off the football field.
The talent has been recognized early throughout the Chiefs organization, as head coach Andy Reid revealed his initial thoughts on how well Smith has jumped into football activities with his new franchise, thus far this offseason.
"I like what he does, he's got good speed and he's a good route runner," Coach Reid told the media on Thursday. "For running backs and linebackers, these (OTAs) are kind of tough camps. So, we'll see how things go when we get to camp. But, from what we've asked him to do, he's done a good job with it."
The Chiefs have an interesting outlook for the future of their running back room. Several players are on a one-year deal, with the likes of Isiah Pacheco looking to cement themselves as the top option this season. Down the line, should Smith remain productive, he too could be the late-round draft pick that emerges as the top running back option for the Chiefs.
