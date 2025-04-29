3 Observations On Chiefs Drafting Bradhard Smith
The Kansas City Chiefs were in a position to add several new players to fill their roster through the 2025 NFL Draft at multiple positions. While they started off addressing the offensive line, drafting Josh Simmons 32nd overall, the rest of the draft was mainly prioritized around the defense.
The Chiefs did, however, add three offensive players to their roster in the form of Simmons, Jalen Royals, and Brashard Smith. With Simmons going off the board first, followed by Royals a few rounds later, the front office waited until their final selection to address their running back room.
Trading up to draft Smith, the Chiefs made an investment move in hopes that Smith would turn out much like their previous later-round picks have when they debut in the National Football League. That being said, here are three observations surrounding the Chiefs drafting Smith out of SMU.
1. Smith's Speed Will Benefit Any Role He's Placed In
The SMU product ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, proving that his wheels are the strength of his game. Last season with SMU, Smith totaled over 1,000 rushing yards and scored 14 rushing touchdowns. He was even an asset in a receiving role, too, totalling 327 receiving yards and scoring an additional four touchdowns.
Smith has experience at several positions on the field, giving head coach Andy Reid much to work with in getting him playing time. With the projection of becoming an above-average backup, Smith can show his worth in handoffs or even in kick returns.
2. Chiefs Are Getting Higher Value Than Where He Was Selected
Smith was one of many running back options to choose from in the draft pool, and with all of the talent, not everyone could have been taken in the early rounds. However, according to NFL.com, Smith was projected to go in the fourth or fifth round, ultimately falling to Kansas City in the seventh.
If the projections are correct, the Chiefs just landed a higher projected player than the round he was taken in. The skill set is one to watch as he continues to grow into his playing style at the pro level.
3. Smith Could Be the RB of the Future in Kansas City
With several expiring contracts in the running back room, the addition of Smith not only gives the front office a player to fall back on but also a player who could develop into a major role in the future.
With Kareem Hunt continuing to age and the high expectations going into 2025 for Isiah Pacheco, Smith could elevate his name in the pecking order and earn more carries over the years, should he continuously improve his game.
Check us out on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again!
Also, let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.