Andy Reid, Hollywood Brown Share Next Steps for Chiefs

What Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and wide receiver Hollywood Brown said after Sunday’s game.

Zak Gilbert

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) makes a reception for a touchdown defended by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) makes a reception for a touchdown defended by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and wide receiver Hollywood Brown spoke following a 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Here are Reid’s postgame quotes:

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

On what they need to do to get the pass-game going:

“Yeah, well, the obvious answer to you would be that we complete it. But I’ve got to put the guys in the right position to get that done.”

On what they did to stop the Tush Push:

“Yeah, you try to get penetration is what you try to do, and be able to stop it, but that’s a pretty rough one. I might have had a couple of them that they (the Eagles) got off a little early on, but we’ll look at that.”

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba (24) intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

On Travis Kelce’s emotions on the sideline:

“Yeah, listen, he’s trying to get guys fired up and going. I mean, that’s him. He’s that way every week if you keep an eye on him. He’s all-in, all the time. That’s the way he was today.”

On his thoughts when going for it on fourth down in his own territory:

“Yeah, no, listen, they (the Eagles) were going to stay aggressive, likewise. I think it’s important against that crew to just stay aggressive. I probably could dial up some different things there. But I think against them, you’ve got to do that. Obviously, I thought the plays we called were available, but it didn’t get done the way I wanted it.”

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) is tackled by the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

On the message in the locker room after starting the season 0-2:

“Yeah, keep playing hard. I’ll take this one. Keep playing hard. So, stick together and play hard.”

On the defensive gameplan:

“Yeah, listen, I thought – well, first, I thought Spags (defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) had
a nice gameplan, very aggressive, and I thought our secondary rose up to that part of it. And they’ve (the Eagles) got good receivers. I thought they stayed aggressive on the receivers within the framework of things, and I just saw it all-around. It was a good defensive performance.”

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) tackles Philadelphia Eagles tight end Kylen Granson (83) of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

On whether he’s concerned about Patrick Mahomes taking too many hits running the ball:

“Yeah, he’ll probably tell you the same thing, that he trains that way. He goes after it and he’s not going to not take an opportunity if it’s given. So, obviously, he wasn’t accounted for on some of those plays and he took advantage of it. I don’t want to see him get the big hits, but he’s a pretty competitive guy.”

On whether he’ll bring back the quarterback sneak:

“Yeah, listen, they’ve got a knack for you. You look at the rest of the teams that try to –
it’s a crap shoot there. So, we thought we had some good short-yardage plays there and we just came up short on a couple of them.”

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) puts pressure on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

To view Hollywood Brown’s comments, watch below.

Brown on the attitude in the locker room after the game:

“We just got to stay together, come to work this week, put together a good game plan for the Giants and get ready to go.”

Brown on his reaction to the interception in the end zone:

“Once it happened, we just flushed it and moved on. Can’t really dwell on the play. That guy’s made that play 100 times, so it is what it is.”

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba (24) tackles Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Brown on Andy Reid going for it on fourth down late, and the message it sends to the team:

“I know Coach has got the utmost confidence in us, and we’ve got the utmost confidence in the coaches. So, we work together and try to get it done.”

Zak Gilbert
Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI