Andy Reid, Hollywood Brown Share Next Steps for Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and wide receiver Hollywood Brown spoke following a 20-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Here are Reid’s postgame quotes:
On what they need to do to get the pass-game going:
“Yeah, well, the obvious answer to you would be that we complete it. But I’ve got to put the guys in the right position to get that done.”
On what they did to stop the Tush Push:
“Yeah, you try to get penetration is what you try to do, and be able to stop it, but that’s a pretty rough one. I might have had a couple of them that they (the Eagles) got off a little early on, but we’ll look at that.”
On Travis Kelce’s emotions on the sideline:
“Yeah, listen, he’s trying to get guys fired up and going. I mean, that’s him. He’s that way every week if you keep an eye on him. He’s all-in, all the time. That’s the way he was today.”
On his thoughts when going for it on fourth down in his own territory:
“Yeah, no, listen, they (the Eagles) were going to stay aggressive, likewise. I think it’s important against that crew to just stay aggressive. I probably could dial up some different things there. But I think against them, you’ve got to do that. Obviously, I thought the plays we called were available, but it didn’t get done the way I wanted it.”
On the message in the locker room after starting the season 0-2:
“Yeah, keep playing hard. I’ll take this one. Keep playing hard. So, stick together and play hard.”
On the defensive gameplan:
“Yeah, listen, I thought – well, first, I thought Spags (defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) had
a nice gameplan, very aggressive, and I thought our secondary rose up to that part of it. And they’ve (the Eagles) got good receivers. I thought they stayed aggressive on the receivers within the framework of things, and I just saw it all-around. It was a good defensive performance.”
On whether he’s concerned about Patrick Mahomes taking too many hits running the ball:
“Yeah, he’ll probably tell you the same thing, that he trains that way. He goes after it and he’s not going to not take an opportunity if it’s given. So, obviously, he wasn’t accounted for on some of those plays and he took advantage of it. I don’t want to see him get the big hits, but he’s a pretty competitive guy.”
On whether he’ll bring back the quarterback sneak:
“Yeah, listen, they’ve got a knack for you. You look at the rest of the teams that try to –
it’s a crap shoot there. So, we thought we had some good short-yardage plays there and we just came up short on a couple of them.”
To view Hollywood Brown’s comments, watch below.
Brown on the attitude in the locker room after the game:
“We just got to stay together, come to work this week, put together a good game plan for the Giants and get ready to go.”
Brown on his reaction to the interception in the end zone:
“Once it happened, we just flushed it and moved on. Can’t really dwell on the play. That guy’s made that play 100 times, so it is what it is.”
Brown on Andy Reid going for it on fourth down late, and the message it sends to the team:
“I know Coach has got the utmost confidence in us, and we’ve got the utmost confidence in the coaches. So, we work together and try to get it done.”
