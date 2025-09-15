Why Nick Bolton Says Chiefs Can Recover From 0-2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Points and yards were at a premium on Sunday. Two of the league’s best defensive coordinators, Kansas City’s Steve Spagnuolo and Philadelphia’s Vic Fangio, taught a master class in how to shut down MVP quarterbacks.
Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton was literally at the center of Kansas City’s defensive effort, in a 20-17 loss to the reigning world champion Eagles on Sunday. Philadelphia finished with just 216 total net yards, going 5-for-14 on third-down attempts.
Early in the fourth quarter, Spagnuolo sent Bolton and Chamarri Conner on a blitz up the middle on third-and-8. With the Chiefs defenders in his face, Jalen Hurts couldn’t get enough on his throw and rookie Nohl Williams made sure DeVonta Smith couldn’t make the grab.
The Chiefs also held Hurts to just 101 yards on 15 of 22 passing, and only 15 yards on the ground.
Bolton spoke from the locker room following the loss.
To view his comments, watch below.
On unfamiliar territory, 0-2 and their first home loss in 12 games:
“Yeah, like you said, I don’t think that’s ever happened to us. Definitely different and definitely foreign but that’s when you find what your team’s made about. We’ve got the leadership in here to do it, we’ve got coaches, a nucleus that’s been here a long time that understands how we want to be, how it needs to look in order to get where we want to be. So, that’s our mindset. That’s our goal, man. Try to get back to work and get to 1-0 next week.”
On contributions from the younger players such as Omarr Norman-Lott, Ashton Gillotte and Nohl Williams:
“Oh yeah. … Those young guys coming in, super exciting for us, super encouraging, coming in during a big game, in an environment that’s rocking like it is out there. To go out there and be able to focus and execute the game plan, super excited for that group for sure.”
On what improved Sunday compared to Week 1:
“Yeah, I kind of mentioned it earlier, just tackling, and stop giving guys wide-open, uncontested catches. Those things lead to explosives, so we cleaned that up this week and we’re gonna need it in order to win next week.”
