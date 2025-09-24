Andy Reid Addresses Jawaan Taylor’s Penalties
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke to reporters prior to Wednesday’s practice. The Chiefs (1-2) are hosting the Baltimore Ravens (1-2) on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
Opening statement:
“All right, don't have any injuries for you. Everybody's going to practice today, so that's a positive. Look forward to the challenge of playing the Ravens, a good football team. We played them the last couple years. We think they know us and we know them, pretty much. So, should be a heck of a battle. And look forward to that challenge. Look forward to coming back here to Arrowhead and playing.
On the backward passes to Isiah Pacheco in the win over the Giants:
“Yeah, just it was the release on it. Yeah, we weren't trying to, not once or twice, so we don't want that. But he was trying to chip on the tackle and got caught up in there, and it bumped him out too wide. So we'll fix that.”
On whether he’s seen enough from Xavier Worthy to feel confident that he can play this week:
“Yeah.”
On the importance of seeing Worthy practice:
“Well, I mean, we'll just evaluate him and take it day by day. But he feels good, so we'll see.”
On the game experience Patrick Mahomes is getting with Tyquan Thornton (80) and Hollywood Brown:
“I think one of the great things is that Pat's been able to get some game time with a couple guys that he didn't have a lot of game time with, between Hollywood and 80. So, I mean, I think it's a positive thing. And then when the other guys come in, then he's got experience with them. So, I look at the production of the other two guys, you know, Hollywood and Thornton, and I think that's a real positive for the team going down the road here.”
On Mahomes fine-tuning his deep ball, starting in the offseason:
“Yeah, well, we practiced it. And you've got to practice that; the percentages go down on long balls, anyways, compared to the short, intermediate game. So, the further you go down the field, you've got to put in the time there and practice it. As coaches, we've got to make sure we give an opportunity to do that before game time.
“So, we spent a little bit more time with that so it'd be part of the offense, and then he could get used to these guys doing the routes.”
On the feeling that there might be brighter days ahead, beginning with the second half at
New York:
“Yeah. I thought it was better the second half for sure. Yeah. You end on a good note that way, but you got to build on that. So, you're going against a good defense. Make sure take care of business this week. Make sure we detail our work.”
On what he sees from the Ravens defense and coordinator Zachary Orr:
“Yeah, well, Orr, he's a good one, the defensive coordinator, and he brings guys from all over when needed. And at the same time, they play good, sound defense. On top of that, they've got good players.
“I'm sure he'll have some change-ups from what he did with us last time, which we'll just have to adjust to, but he does a nice job with that. With that defense, he's got a lot of flexibility there, what he can do, and with the players they have.”
On what he expects from the Ravens, considering their backs are against the wall:
“Yeah, sure. They're a tough football team. That should be a good, tough football game, and that's why you prepare yourself.”
On right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who leads the NFL with seven penalties, whether the Chiefs have confidence in him:
“Yeah, you know, when he doesn't have the penalties, the percentages have been good. So, you know, you could argue he’s one of the better tackles in his pass-protection game. So, I'm conscious of that, and then I'll take care of it from there … I might be giving you a call. You're looking good.”
On the investment made on the offensive line and whether he’s surprised the run game hasn’t been more effective:
“So, I thought this past week was one of their better games. I thought they came together there and did some good things, run game and pass.”
On the consistency and contributions of veteran WR JuJu Smith-Schuster:
“Yeah, he's great in the room as a leader. Good man, works hard, does things the right way. He's not afraid to speak up when he sees something, which is great for the young guys to hear. And then he's a good football player. He understands space, big body, not afraid to go anywhere on the football field or against anybody. So, that's his benefit there.”
