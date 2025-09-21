Final Bold Week 3 Chiefs-Giants Predictions
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Giants in a battle where one team will walk away winless for the third week in a row. For the sake of Kansas City, the Chiefs feel the pressure to win this game more than ever.
Despite the Chiefs looking like favorites on paper, if they take the Giants lightly, there's a world where the Chiefs are the team that walks away 0-3 to begin the season, in a stacked AFC West that could turn ugly quickly.
In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down some final predictions ahead of Week 3's clash between the Chiefs and the New York Giants.
Below is head coach Andy Reid's press conference availability from the eighth of Sept, before the first Week 2 game against the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch.
Q: How close is Jalen Royals to returning? Considering you may not have Xavier Worthy this week, what is his confidence level?
REID: “Yeah, Jalen’s (Royals) done a good job with his rehab. Well, again we’ll just see how that ends up this week. We’ve got a couple (of) days here that we’ve had, so guys are making good progress in that, but we’ll see, (we’ll) see where it rolls. If neither (Jalen Royals and Xavier Worthy) play, we’ve got the guys that we played with the other night that are good football players.”
Q: Where is your “preparedness-level” at in regard to giving Kristian Fulton a bigger workload?
REID: “Yeah, he’s (Kristian Fulton) been working in and working out, which is a good thing, and we’ll just use him as we go here. How much bigger of a load he gets? I can’t tell you that, but he has been working and he gets better every day, so (he’s) more comfortable every day. It’s not only getting back physically, but also with the defensive part of it.”
Q: How would you assess the pass defense overall?
REID: “Listen, there are things that we’ve got to work on. Spags (Defensive Coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) has got a great grasp of it and the players, they know. So, we’ve got to fix a few things there. Yeah.”
