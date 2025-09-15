Arrowhead Report

The 4 Most Significant Quotes From Andy Reid’s Monday Availability

The Kansas City Chiefs head coach met with reporters on Monday afternoon.

Zak Gilbert

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) is tackled by the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) is tackled by the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Andy Reid gave his team a few extra hours to recover from a grudge match Super Bowl sequel, so he didn’t have injury updates. But after a physical, 20-17 loss to the reigning world champion Eagles, the head coach did shed light on several topics.

Fourth-down assertiveness

Entering the Monday night doubleheader, the Chiefs are tied for the league lead with six fourth-down attempts (Carolina and Cleveland also have six). Kansas City also leads the NFL with five fourth-down conversions. The Chiefs’ 83.3-percent success rate on fourth down is best in the league among teams with at least four attempts. Last season, they ranked third at 70.6 percent.

But long before the Chiefs squared off with the Eagles on Sunday, Reid viewed himself as an aggressive fourth-down coach.

Travis Kelce, Andrew Mukuba
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) converts a fourth-down defended by Philadelphia Eagles safety Andrew Mukuba (24) during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“We've got to detail our work,” he said Monday. “It's my responsibility. I take responsibility for that and for this game with the aggressiveness as far as the fourth downs go. I felt going into this game, because they (the Eagles) stay aggressive on fourth down, that you've got to match that to some extent, within reason.”

The Chiefs were 2-for-3 on fourth downs Sunday. The play that didn’t move the chains came on their initial second-half drive. Knowing he had a highly successful short-yardage back in Kareem Hunt, Reid dialed up a full-house backfield with Robert Tonyan and Noah Gray. But the Eagles got penetration and stuffed Hunt at the Chiefs’ 35-yard line.

Time to panic at 0-2?

The United States has held three presidential elections since the last time Reid and the Chiefs began a season 0-2. Patrick Mahomes was a freshman at Texas Tech that year, 2014. But Reid believes in his culture and locker room, and that’s why he’s confident they’ll pull through.

“Yeah, I trust this group,” the coach said Monday. “I mean, this group's a good group, got good leadership, and they'll stay together. And they'll work hard on cleaning things up. There's nobody more aware of it than the guys.”

Tyquan Thornton
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) makes a reception for a touchdown defended by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The buck stops at his desk

Reid said after the game Sunday, and reiterated Monday afternoon, that the full responsibility of Sunday’s loss rests on his shoulders.

“There were things that I could have called,” he explained. “There were some things that we could have executed better there. There's, some things that I could have put our players in a better position on, and there's some calls that I could have used that I didn't use. And so, I've got to make sure I take care of that part first, and then give the guys a better opportunity to do their job.”

No excuses, no explanations

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were down their top two wide receivers on Sunday. Rashee Rice is serving a six-game suspension and Xavier Worthy has missed all but three plays over the first two games with a dislocated shoulder. Reid refused to use those as reasons for the 0-2 start, however.

“We trust everybody that comes in there,” he said Monday. “And that's the way we approach it. There are no excuses at all for that. … That’s not how we roll. I mean, the guys can trust the other guys that are in to play hard and aggressive.”

Isiah Pacheco
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) carries the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

