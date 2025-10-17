Arrowhead Report

Andy Reid Talks Rashee Rice, Josh Simmons

What Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Friday.

Zak Gilbert

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke after practice on Friday. The Chiefs (3-3) are hosting the Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

To view his comments, watch and read below:

Opening statement:

“All right, really, the only one that didn’t practice today was Josh (Simmons). … Still excused with the family situation. So, the Raiders, we look forward to that challenge of playing the Raiders. They've got a good football team. You can see them getting better every week, and Pete's (Carroll) done a nice job with that, veteran coach and veteran coordinators to go with it.

“We all know Tom (McMahon), who was a special teams coach here. He does a heck of a job. And Chip (Kelly) has just had a great career. And then Patrick (Graham), likewise. Patrick had been there before, the last couple years. So, he does a great job. So anyways, we know it’ll be a battle, but we look forward to getting with these guys, playing and competing in GEHA Field.”

On the excitement level, having Rashee Rice back at practice:

“Yeah, I mean, he looks sharp. It's not a game. But what we asked him to do, he did well. And one thing he is, you can tell, he's in good shape. That's always your worry when somebody misses a few weeks, because it's different when you're playing. But he busted his tail. Did a nice job there.

“Now it's just a matter of getting in the game and getting reps there, you know. So, we'll see. See how all that goes.”

On the excitement level in the building since his return three weeks ago:

“Yeah, listen. He always has great energy. I mean, I mentioned that before, but it was good to get him back, a positive guy that works hard. Good to have him here. Yeah, I mean, I'm sure he's excited to play. He hasn't played in a real game for year and six weeks or whatever it is.”

On confirming the Simmons situation is a family matter:

“Well, personal.”

On whether there’s an understanding on the timeline of Simmons’ return:

“No.”

On whether Rice can handle a full workload on Sunday:

“I'm gonna just watch the game and see how he does. He knows everything. It's just, I don't know how many reps he's gonna get. I'm sure it won't be every rep. I’d like to see how he does with what we give him.”

On a normal Sunday noon kickoff this week:

“Yeah, I don’t mind it. Should be a great, great day. And we don't have many, but yeah, it's exciting. I mean, anytime you get a chance, playing this league, it's gonna be exciting. And especially against the Raiders.”

