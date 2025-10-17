Chiefs' Rashee Rice Makes First Comments Before Long-Awaited Return
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City wide receiver Rashee Rice spoke after practice on Friday. The Chiefs (3-3) are hosting the Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch and read below:
On how he feels this week:
“Yeah, this week is really big. It's been a while since I got to play in a regular-season game with my guys, so I'm very excited to be out there, to go out there and compete.”
On the bond that he shares with his receivers:
“Yeah, honestly, it's just a brotherhood. We kind of feel like everything we're doing on the field is for each other. Because, I mean, we do everything for each other off the field, so it's easy to relate.”
On how he’s kept himself in football shape during the six-week suspension:
“Honestly, I went down to Florida where it's hot. Try to keep myself in the heat just like, similar to St. Joe (training camp in St. Joseph, Mo.). Just train every day, Monday through Friday, and do some type of workout on Sunday to have my mind ready to get active on a game day.”
On remaining familiar with the playbook:
“Honestly, the playbook kind of comes natural. I love learning and being able to be the best at what I do, so the playbook isn't what it was when I was a rookie. It's not too much new to me. Kind of took about two days to get back in the flow of things, but it's all back natural again.”
On the benefit of being able to go through training camp and preseason games:
“Very beneficial just to be able to come off my injury and get my timing back with the quarterback and be around the guys. And then, obviously, I spent some time away, right now, but just it's kind of like I was missing for a little bit. But I mean, everything's back in full swing.”
On whether he noticed that his return to the facility three weeks ago made an impact?
“Honestly, I haven't. I mean, I don’t know if this makes sense, but I wouldn't know what it's like for me not to be around the guys. So, I mean, whatever they say, they say. I just kind of enjoy being around those guys. When I'm not at home, it's my second home. I love playing football. We all love playing football. So, it's just kind of natural energy being spread around.”
On how the mantra he coined, EGE (everybody gotta eat), has taken off:
“Honestly, I am a little surprised. I kind of, I was just speaking, just saying it, because it made sense. I was doing the giveaway, giving out food and drinks, so I made sure everybody ate that day. And just kind of translated to the field. Everybody's balling out right now, everybody's eating, so everybody gotta eat, always.”
On how he’s navigated the emotional roller coaster over the last 13 months:
“I mean, like I said, the best thing for me is to be around the guys. I've got leaders in each room, even if it's on defense, to help me on and off the field. So, I mean, that's the best part about being a part of a team like this. You got everybody to support you, even the coaching staff. And when I wasn't here, I'm still being able to talk to my teammates.”
On how he watched Chiefs games during the suspension:
“Well, throughout the six games, I was in Texas with my family, my sons, just enjoying the game, being around the family, because I'm not with my other family here.”
On his thoughts with regard to accepting the six-game suspension at the season’s start:
“Yeah, I mean, honestly, it was a decision that was best for not only me, but for the team, so I could be here right now. And that decision, all that's over, so I'm ready.”
On what he learned about himself having not played a regular-season game since his knee injury on Sept. 29, 2024:
“I learned that I love the game of football, like probably my second love right there. And not only do I love the game of football, but I was able to realize how strong I am mentally, being able to face a lot of adversity at the time.”
On finally getting back in the same huddle with Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown:
“I've been looking forward to this probably for, I think it's been like 380-something days I haven't played a regular-season game. And despite the regular season, we still have a whole offseason before that; we were training super hard to get ready for that prior season. So, I mean, it's been a long time coming, and the time’s finally here.”
On what he’s learned about the Chiefs over the first six games this season:
“How each week, we figure out what we're doing wrong and we fix it right away.”
On mapping out his off-field obligations in Dallas as part of the guilty plea:
“All that stuff will be taken care of. I’m here to talk about football right now.”
On what being able to compete means to him:
“It means everything to me. Like I said, these guys are my brothers. So not only am I going out here, rocking the No. 4, being able to ball out, but I get to do it with people that enjoy doing the same thing I do, as hard as we can do it. And against anybody in front of us, it don't really matter. Got the same mindset, regardless.”
