Chiefs HC Andy Reid Sounds off on Whether Breaking Records Matters
The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the best head coaches, if not the best head coach in the National Football League. Andy Reid, since coming to Kansas City has done nothing but win with the organization. He has pushed mostly all the correct buttons and has turned the Chiefs into a dynasty.
He has won three Super Bowls with the Chiefs since taking over. Last season, his team was one win away from making history and becoming the first team to win three straight Super Bowl Championships in the Super Bowl ERA. Even with the loss, Reid and his Chiefs will be favorites to win it all next season.
If Reid coaches for a couple more seasons he can be making history of his own. Reid is at the top of the list for most wins in NFL history for head coaches. If he keeps winning at the pace he has the last couple of seasons, he can be at No. 1 when he decides to retire.
"I am not big on all the records stuff, as a matter of fact if you ask me how many wins I have right now I could not tell you," said Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. "I do not know all that. I do not care about all that. I am in this to teach young guys. I love the game, but I love teaching, so I am in it to do that and help them become even better at what they have a chance to do on the football field and also off the field. That is kinda of where all my energy goes."
"My mom and dad said this once I said why did you retire? When they got to that 65 age. They said you just know. You will know when the time is, and I go oh okay. I know that it is not now, not today. When it is, I am going to call you, and we will walk out together."
Reid will be with the Chiefs for years to come. And his Super Bowl window is still open. As long as he has his quarterback Patrick Mahomes under center the Chiefs will also be contenders for the Super Bowl. That duo is one of the best we have seen in the history of the game.
