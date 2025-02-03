Who Deserves More Credit in the Chiefs Dynasty HC Reid or QB Mahomes?
The Kansas City Chiefs continue to do the unthinkable. The Chiefs are going to their third straight Super Bowl. The Chiefs did it in last-minute fashion like they have been all season long. The team outlasted their rival the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game. To the surprise of nobody the Chiefs will have a chance to win another Super Bowl.
The Chiefs will face a familiar opponent in the Super Bowl. They will be facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles from the NFC East. These two met in Super Bowl 57. That game was a great one and an instant classic. The Chiefs came out on top winning by a field goal in the final seconds. If he sees the same game it is going to be a fun one to watch.
It is not a secret that head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are the best head coach and quarterback duo in the National Football League.
The Chiefs have almost been unstoppable since Reid and Mahomes have come together. Reid has believed in Mahomes since the day that Reid drafted him. Mahomes has also been the best quarterback for many years now.
Now they find themselves on the brink of making history and becoming the first team ever to 3-peat. Who deserves more credit for the Chiefs success over the years?
"With all due respect to one of the greatest coaches of all-time in Andy Reid, who is a hack of a coach, this is a great match a great marriage," said former NFL wide receiver James Jones on The Facility. "But it is Patrick Mahomes. Patrick Mahomes is the major reason why the Chiefs are where they are."
"Patrick Mahomes 51 percent and Reid 49 percent. I do not care. But at the end of the day, Andy Reid has been coaching for a very long time. And the first time he started winning Super Bowls consistently and getting to AFC Championship games constantly is when he found and brought number 15 to that building."
"More of the credit goes to Patrick Mahomes because he has led this team to a lot of victories and I believe he is the main reason and the key piece to make sure they have this type of success and willing these type of games. I would say it is Patrick Mahomes."