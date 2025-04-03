Anonymous NFL Execs Unsure of Chiefs' Offseason Moves
The Kansas City Chiefs have done most things right over the last five years, as they have been the best team in the National Football League over that time frame. However, as the Super Bowl proved, things have been far from perfect for the Chiefs.
After winning two consecutive Super Bowls, the Chiefs fell flat in their bid for a three-peat, losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in blowout fashion. While many things went wrong for the Chiefs, many were issues that a 15-2 regular season allowed them to overlook, such as their offensive line.
Mike Sando of The Athletic recently spoke to multiple scouts around the league based on anonymity, and nearly every exec he talked to believed the Chiefs' decision to add Moore, while well-intended, may not produce the results they hope it will, as Moore has things he must improve.
“Jaylon Moore has had durability issues, he has never been a front-line player, and he’s been protected in a system that is not dropback-heavy, so I do not love that move,” one exec said to Sando.
One of the anonymous executives took a harsh but honest look at the Chiefs' front office's mindset following the Super Bowl loss to the Eagles. After watching Mahomes work his magic season after season, the Chiefs must take better care of the face of the NFL.
“They realize they are a defensive football team with a Hall of Fame quarterback (Patrick Mahomes),” this exec said, “and they are saying, ‘Pat, it is on you to elevate your skill players. We miscalculated on your protection, and it cost us a three-peat. Now, we are going to recalibrate up front.”
While many may not agree with or understand the Chiefs' decision to add Moore, one of the executives applauded the Chiefs for taking a chance and believes their move was not as bad as some other teams around the league.
“I’m sure some will say they did a bad job there,” another exec said of the Chiefs, “but really, they took a $15 million (per year) shot at a guy who has upside, and if it doesn’t work out, at worst, he is going to be an overpaid swing tackle for them next year. That is not a terrible outcome. Whereas Tennessee gave Daniel Moore $50 million over two years, which was crazy to me," the exec said.
Don't forget to shoot us a follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI.
You can also visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE