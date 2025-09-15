Chiefs Streaks: 3 Impressive Strings That Ended Sunday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – All good things must meet their end, and the Chiefs saw the demise of three good things on Sunday. They might see the end of a fourth streak on Monday night.
12-game home winning streak
Just two NFL teams, Kansas City and Buffalo, were undefeated at home in 2024. Kansas City entered Sunday with a 12-game Arrowhead winning streak, including postseason. The Chiefs’ last setback at home was Christmas Day, 2023, a 20-14 loss to the Raiders.
Since Patrick Mahomes launched his career as full-time Chiefs starter in 2018, Kansas City had the NFL’s most home wins (45) and the best home winning percentage (.776).
The Chiefs lost a home-opener for the first time since 2023, when they rebounded from a 21-20 setback against the Detroit Lions to win the Super Bowl. Over the last 10 seasons, Andy Reid’s Chiefs have lost a home-opener on just two occasions, 2023 and 2025.
No longer seeing red
That Christmas Day game in Week 16 of the 2023 season also was the last time the Chiefs had lost a game while wearing red jerseys. Before Sunday’s loss, the stretch had spanned 14 wins, including the frigid wild-card victory over Miami in the 2023 playoffs, the overtime Super Bowl win over San Francisco and a road game last year at Cleveland, where Trent McDuffie registered his elusive initial career interception.
End of league-long stretch without three-game losing streak
Kansas City had played 121 straight regular-season games since it last lost three straight regular-season games. According to Elias Sports Bureau, it was the NFL’s longest active stretch of regular-season games without such a losing streak. Buffalo (108) now owns that title.
The last time the Chiefs endured that long of a regular-season losing streak was a four-game stretch from Nov. 5-Dec. 3, 2017, a month before Mahomes made his first NFL start. And including that season-finale start, a 27-24 victory at Denver on Dec. 31, 2017, the Chiefs answered that string of four losses with four straight wins. However, Kansas City lost in the first round of the AFC playoffs, 22-21, to the Titans.
In Week 1, the Chiefs’ NFL-record streak of 17 wins in one-score games ended in a 27-21 Brazil loss to the Chargers. Their 20-17 setback on Sunday marked their first Arrowhead Stadium loss in a one-score game since Christmas Day, 2023 – a 20-14 loss to the Raiders.
382 weeks
The AFC West battle on Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium could drop the Chiefs into even more history. If Las Vegas beats the Chargers, the Raiders will have sole possession of first place in the division and the Chiefs will have sole possession of last for the first time since Week 15 of the 2002 season – according to Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.
Since the Chiefs woke up in last place that day nearly 23 years ago, the NFL has played 382 regular-season weeks.
