The Starting 11: Chiefs-Eagles Preview
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City looks to avenge a 40-22 Super Bowl loss on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium against the Eagles (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX/WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan).
“I think the guys, they’ll be fired up to play against a real good football team,” head coach Andy Reid said Monday. “And at home, I wouldn't expect anything less than that.”
That’s good because Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts has guided Philadelphia to wins in seven straight games, including postseason, and 17 of the Eagles’ last 18 – a stretch that began with their 2024 bye week. In that Super Bowl triumph over the Chiefs, Hurts accounted for 293 yards (221 passing, 72 rushing) and three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing).
Last week in the season-opening 24-20 win over Dallas, Hurts picked up where he left off with multiple rushing touchdowns in a 16th career regular-season game, most ever for an NFL quarterback.
Here’s the Starting 11 for the Chiefs in Week 2…
1-Super Bowl rematches generally favor the reigning champs
Sunday mark the 11th-ever Super Bowl rematch in the subsequent season, the fourth scheduled within the first two weeks of that season (Denver beat Carolina, 21-20, in Week 1, 2016; Buffalo upset Dallas, 13-10, in Week 2, 1993; and the Chiefs lost at Minnesota in a Super Bowl IV rematch, 27-10, to kick off the 1970 season, the franchise’s first game after the league merger).
- The team that captured the Super Bowl has won seven of the 10 previous rematches, including Philadelphia’s Week 11 win at Kansas City, avenging a loss in Super Bowl 57. The Eagles beat the Chiefs, 21-17, on Nov. 20, 2023.
- The home team in Super Bowl rematches the following season is 6-4.
2-Number of the Week (12)
Only the Chiefs and Bills were undefeated at home last season. Kansas City enters Sunday with a 12-game home winning streak, including playoffs. The Chiefs’ last loss at Arrowhead Stadium was Christmas Day, 2023, a 20-14 setback against the Raiders.
- Since Patrick Mahomes took over as full-time Chiefs quarterback in 2018, Kansas City has the NFL’s most home wins (45) and the best home winning percentage (.776) in the NFL.
3- Cradle of coaches
- Nick Sirianni started his NFL coaching career in Kansas City, as an offensive quality control assistant from 2009-11 and the Chiefs’ wide receivers coach in 2012. Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo also began with the Chiefs, as an offensive assistant/quality control coach from 2007-08.
- Andy Reid led the Eagles for 14 years (1999-2012). He joins Chiefs assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Dave Toub (2001-03), offensive coordinator Matt Nagy (2010-12), defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo (1999-2006), pass game coordinator Joe Bleymaier (2007-09), statistical analysis coordinator Mike Frazier (2003-12), tight ends coach Tom Melvin (1999-2012), and assistant offensive line coach Corey Matthaei (2008-12) as Kansas City coaches who’ve spent time on the Eagles’ coaching staff.
Additionally, Kansas City president Mark Donovan (2003-08), general manager Brett Veach (2007-12), assistant general manager Mike Bradway (2008-17), assistant general manager Chris Shea (2015-17) and vice president of sports medicine and performance Rick Burkholder (1999-12) spent significant time with the Eagles.
Kansas City running backs coach Todd Pinkston played wide receiver for the Eagles from 2000-06. Chiefs QB Gardner Minshew played for the Eagles from 2021-22 (in nine games, passed for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns).
4-Spotlight – individual matchup
Last week, George Karlaftis on the edge posted one sack and five pressures. This week, his primary assignment across the line of scrimmage is six-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson. During the offseason, ESPN.com called Karlaftis the NFL’s most underrated edge rusher.
5-Spotlight – team matchup
Of the six flights made by NFL teams to Super Bowl cities since 2022, the Chiefs and Eagles have accounted for four of them. So, it’s no surprise they rank among the best team units in recent seasons.
- Specifically, since the beginning of 2023, the Chiefs’ defense ranks first among NFL teams in fewest points allowed (647) and average/game (18.5). Baltimore (682, 19.5), Green Bay (701, 20.0), Pittsburgh (703, 20.1) and Minnesota (718, 20.5) round out the top five.
- Philadelphia’s offense over that same period (2023-25) ranks fourth in the league (920 points scored, 26.3 average/game). Only Baltimore (1,041, 29.7), Detroit (1,038, 29.7) and Buffalo (1,017, 29.1) have scored more often than the Eagles.
6-Streak speak
The Chiefs have won 14 straight games when wearing red jerseys, including postseason. The stretch includes 12 at Arrowhead Stadium, a road victory at Cleveland in 2024 and their overtime triumph in Super Bowl 58 against San Francisco.
7-Did you know?
Among active NFL defensive tackles, Chris Jones has more sacks (80½) and sack yards (551½) since he entered the league in 2016. Among all defensive tackles, including those who’ve retired, Jones ranks second behind Aaron Donald (91, 685½).
8-Under-the-radar storyline
These teams share several significant connections. When Philadelphia has the ball, former Florida State teammates Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs) and Landon Dickerson (Eagles) will square off in the trenches. … Meanwhile, on the outside, Chiefs cornerback Kristian Fulton will look across the line at his former Tennessee Titans teammate A.J. Brown … When Kansas City has the ball, JuJu Smith-Schuster will line up opposite his former Southern Cal teammate, Eagles cornerback Adoree Jackson.
- At Oklahoma in 2019, Hurts’ starting center was Creed Humphrey, now with the Chiefs. And on the coaching side Sunday, Kansas City’s offensive coordinator Matt Nagy will see Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. One of Nagy’s first moves upon accepting the Chicago Bears’ head-coach position in 2018 was to retain Fangio as his defensive coordinator. Fangio left the following season for the AFC West, to serve as head coach of the Broncos.
9-Trend time
Mahomes enters Sunday with 292 career touchdown passes, including postseason. He needs just two more to surpass Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (293) for the most by a player in his first nine NFL seasons.
10-Rookie Road
Lost in Friday’s 27-21 loss to the Chargers was an impressive NFL debut by left tackle Josh Simmons. In 66 snaps, the rookie earned an 80.1 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.
11-And last but not least
Travis Kelce on Friday in Brazil became the fastest tight end in NFL history to reach 12,000 career receiving yards. He did it in his 172nd NFL game, 38 games faster than Chiefs legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez (210 games) and 53 games faster than Jason Witten (225).
