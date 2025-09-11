Arrowhead Report

The Starting 11: Chiefs-Eagles Preview

Notes, stats and storylines in advance of Kansas City Chiefs' Week 2 matchup.

Zak Gilbert

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; General view down the line of scrimmage as Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) prepares to snap the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; General view down the line of scrimmage as Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) prepares to snap the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City looks to avenge a 40-22 Super Bowl loss on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium against the Eagles (3:25 p.m. CT, FOX/WDAF Channel 4, 96.5 The Fan).

“I think the guys, they’ll be fired up to play against a real good football team,” head coach Andy Reid said Monday. “And at home, I wouldn't expect anything less than that.”

That’s good because Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts has guided Philadelphia to wins in seven straight games, including postseason, and 17 of the Eagles’ last 18 – a stretch that began with their 2024 bye week. In that Super Bowl triumph over the Chiefs, Hurts accounted for 293 yards (221 passing, 72 rushing) and three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing).

Jalen Hurts
Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Last week in the season-opening 24-20 win over Dallas, Hurts picked up where he left off with multiple rushing touchdowns in a 16th career regular-season game, most ever for an NFL quarterback.

Here’s the Starting 11 for the Chiefs in Week 2…

1-Super Bowl rematches generally favor the reigning champs

Sunday mark the 11th-ever Super Bowl rematch in the subsequent season, the fourth scheduled within the first two weeks of that season (Denver beat Carolina, 21-20, in Week 1, 2016; Buffalo upset Dallas, 13-10, in Week 2, 1993; and the Chiefs lost at Minnesota in a Super Bowl IV rematch, 27-10, to kick off the 1970 season, the franchise’s first game after the league merger).

  • The team that captured the Super Bowl has won seven of the 10 previous rematches, including Philadelphia’s Week 11 win at Kansas City, avenging a loss in Super Bowl 57. The Eagles beat the Chiefs, 21-17, on Nov. 20, 2023.
  • The home team in Super Bowl rematches the following season is 6-4.
Isiah Pacheco
Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (23) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12, 2023. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2-Number of the Week (12)

Only the Chiefs and Bills were undefeated at home last season. Kansas City enters Sunday with a 12-game home winning streak, including playoffs. The Chiefs’ last loss at Arrowhead Stadium was Christmas Day, 2023, a 20-14 setback against the Raiders.

  • Since Patrick Mahomes took over as full-time Chiefs quarterback in 2018, Kansas City has the NFL’s most home wins (45) and the best home winning percentage (.776) in the NFL.
Josh Allen Patrick Mahome
Jan 21, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) following the 2024 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

3- Cradle of coaches

  • Nick Sirianni started his NFL coaching career in Kansas City, as an offensive quality control assistant from 2009-11 and the Chiefs’ wide receivers coach in 2012. Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo also began with the Chiefs, as an offensive assistant/quality control coach from 2007-08.
  • Andy Reid led the Eagles for 14 years (1999-2012). He joins Chiefs assistant head coach/special teams coordinator Dave Toub (2001-03), offensive coordinator Matt Nagy (2010-12), defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo (1999-2006), pass game coordinator Joe Bleymaier (2007-09), statistical analysis coordinator Mike Frazier (2003-12), tight ends coach Tom Melvin (1999-2012), and assistant offensive line coach Corey Matthaei (2008-12) as Kansas City coaches who’ve spent time on the Eagles’ coaching staff.
Andy Reid, Dave Toub
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub (left) with head coach Andy Reid against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Additionally, Kansas City president Mark Donovan (2003-08), general manager Brett Veach (2007-12), assistant general manager Mike Bradway (2008-17), assistant general manager Chris Shea (2015-17) and vice president of sports medicine and performance Rick Burkholder (1999-12) spent significant time with the Eagles.

Kansas City running backs coach Todd Pinkston played wide receiver for the Eagles from 2000-06. Chiefs QB Gardner Minshew played for the Eagles from 2021-22 (in nine games, passed for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns).

4-Spotlight – individual matchup

Last week, George Karlaftis on the edge posted one sack and five pressures. This week, his primary assignment across the line of scrimmage is six-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson. During the offseason, ESPN.com called Karlaftis the NFL’s most underrated edge rusher.

George Karlafti
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during their preseason game at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 9, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

5-Spotlight – team matchup

Of the six flights made by NFL teams to Super Bowl cities since 2022, the Chiefs and Eagles have accounted for four of them. So, it’s no surprise they rank among the best team units in recent seasons.

  • Specifically, since the beginning of 2023, the Chiefs’ defense ranks first among NFL teams in fewest points allowed (647) and average/game (18.5). Baltimore (682, 19.5), Green Bay (701, 20.0), Pittsburgh (703, 20.1) and Minnesota (718, 20.5) round out the top five.
  • Philadelphia’s offense over that same period (2023-25) ranks fourth in the league (920 points scored, 26.3 average/game). Only Baltimore (1,041, 29.7), Detroit (1,038, 29.7) and Buffalo (1,017, 29.1) have scored more often than the Eagles.
Nick Bolton
NFL Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

6-Streak speak

The Chiefs have won 14 straight games when wearing red jerseys, including postseason. The stretch includes 12 at Arrowhead Stadium, a road victory at Cleveland in 2024 and their overtime triumph in Super Bowl 58 against San Francisco.

7-Did you know?

Among active NFL defensive tackles, Chris Jones has more sacks (80½) and sack yards (551½) since he entered the league in 2016. Among all defensive tackles, including those who’ve retired, Jones ranks second behind Aaron Donald (91, 685½).

Jalen Hurts, Chris Jones
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) is pressured by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

8-Under-the-radar storyline

These teams share several significant connections. When Philadelphia has the ball, former Florida State teammates Derrick Nnadi (Chiefs) and Landon Dickerson (Eagles) will square off in the trenches. … Meanwhile, on the outside, Chiefs cornerback Kristian Fulton will look across the line at his former Tennessee Titans teammate A.J. Brown … When Kansas City has the ball, JuJu Smith-Schuster will line up opposite his former Southern Cal teammate, Eagles cornerback Adoree Jackson.

  • At Oklahoma in 2019, Hurts’ starting center was Creed Humphrey, now with the Chiefs. And on the coaching side Sunday, Kansas City’s offensive coordinator Matt Nagy will see Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. One of Nagy’s first moves upon accepting the Chicago Bears’ head-coach position in 2018 was to retain Fangio as his defensive coordinator. Fangio left the following season for the AFC West, to serve as head coach of the Broncos.
Matt Nagy
Dec 20, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy watches the game against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Soldier Field. The Minnesota Vikings won 17-9. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-Imagn Images / Jon Durr-Imagn Images

9-Trend time

Mahomes enters Sunday with 292 career touchdown passes, including postseason. He needs just two more to surpass Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (293) for the most by a player in his first nine NFL seasons.

Patrick Mahomes
[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes in the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images / Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images

10-Rookie Road

Lost in Friday’s 27-21 loss to the Chargers was an impressive NFL debut by left tackle Josh Simmons. In 66 snaps, the rookie earned an 80.1 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus.

11-And last but not least

Travis Kelce on Friday in Brazil became the fastest tight end in NFL history to reach 12,000 career receiving yards. He did it in his 172nd NFL game, 38 games faster than Chiefs legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez (210 games) and 53 games faster than Jason Witten (225).

Travis Kelc
[US, Mexico & Canada customers only] Sep 5, 2025; Sao Paulo, BRAZIL; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half during a NFL game at Corinthians Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images / Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images

The top one-stop destination for Chiefs Kingdom information is OnSI; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, give your prediction for this week’s Super Bowl rematch by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI