Final Chiefs–Cowboys Prediction for Thanksgiving Showdown

The day has arrived. The battle between America's Team in the Dallas Cowboys, and "America's New Team," the Kansas City Chiefs, will go toe to toe on Thanksgiving. Both franchises are in a position of must-win position, but for the sake of Kansas City, it feels that much more important.

In this episode of the Kansas City Chiefs Insider Podcast, we break down the Chiefs' Thanksgiving Day game vs the Dallas Cowboys, with a prediction of the final score, and more.

The Chiefs enter the game coming off a big victory against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12. The win marked the Chiefs' sixth win of the season and their fifth when playing at Arrowhead Stadium. That being said, Kansas City hasn't fared very well when playing away from home this season.

The one victory the Chiefs have had playing in hostile territory came back in Week 3 when they took on a New York Giant-less Jaxon Dart at the quarterback position. On the road, Kansas City has averaged 22.2 points (including the Sao Paulo, Brazil game against the Los Angeles Chargers to begin the season).

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Just because the Chiefs haven't come away with a handful of victories on the road this season doesn't mean they haven't been competitive. In those road losses, the Kansas City defense has allowed 23.4 points on the road. So they're losing in close margins.

Chiefs' Thoughts

Ahead of the showdown, head coach Andy Reid spoke to the media about his thought process in playing on Thanksgiving, followed by quarterback Patrick Mahomes ' thoughts on the Dallas defense.

“I mean, it’s an honor to be asked to play on those days. It means you’re doing or have done halfway decent, right? Not a lot of games being played either one of those two days. That’s why I think that’s the way you have to approach it. I can’t tell you I’m excited about short weeks, but that’s part of this thing. The guys we get them ready, and they go play," Reid said.

"They're playing at a higher level than they were even playing at the beginning of the year and um that comes with being more comfortable with the scheme that you're in. And so, um they they're coached really well by Coach Eberflus," Mahomes said.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"They fly around to the football they and they're kind of in the same situation as us. It's kind of all on the line. And you've got to go out there every single week and play your best football. And they've responded these last few weeks and played really good football. So, it'll be a great challenge for us."

