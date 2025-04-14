Analyst's Strong Take on Former Chiefs WR Hopkins
The Kansas City Chiefs had to cut ties with several players this offseason in pursuit of building the strongest team they can in their eyes to return to the playoffs. One of those players that Kansas City moved on from was veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.
Hopkins was active in 10 regular season games for the Chiefs last season, but his production seemingly went under the radar. In those ten games, the now former Chief brought in 41 receptions that went for 437 receiving yards, and even scored four touchdowns.
While his role wasn't very large in the Kansas City offensive scheme, he had moments where he looked to be an important receiver. Now, going into the new campaign, Hopkins joined the Baltimore Ravens for a rather small contract, meaning the Chiefs had no desire to bring him back.
Recently, NFL.com columnist Jeffri Chadiha joined Glenn Clark on his radio show to discuss the new Raven in Hopkins, claiming that he never truly fit in with the rest of the Chiefs' offense from an outsider point of view.
"DeAndre Hopkins was miscast in Kansas City," Chadiha said. "I think people who are really being honest with themselves when he showed up here understood that. You look at Patrick Mahomes and his willingness to throw contested catches throughout his career; he has never been that kind of quarterback, and DeAndre Hopkins is exactly that type of receiver. I wasn't surprised that it went downhill."
Hopkins not returning to Kansas City for the 2025 campaign just allows the younger players to get more receptions, as well as second string options getting more touches. Hopkins's departure doesn't impact the wide receiving room much, as he didn't necessarily shine in head coach Andy Reid's offense.
Hopkins will likely shine more in Baltimore as his playing style better fits the type of quarterback that Lamar Jackson is. There hasn't seemed to be any bad blood between the Chiefs organization and Hopkins since his departure.
The Ravens will be headed to Arrowhead Stadium this season at one point, as Hopkins and Kansas City will be able to duke it out again for the first time since his departure.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.