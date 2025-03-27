Chiefs Land Polarizing Comparison
The Kansas City Chiefs have become one of the more mixed-emotions franchises in all of the National Football League. With hometown fans cheering on their guys, the rest of the NFL world has shown major disdain surrounding the continuous success the franchise has had in the past decade.
The success in question is widely known from the amount of AFC Championship games the franchise has been to as of late, as well as the back to back to back Super Bowl appearances and two times hoisting up the Lombardi Trophy in those three trips.
Going into the 2025-26 campaign, the Chiefs are still the team to beat in the AFC. Regardless of how the Super Bowl ended against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Chiefs have continued to dominate their fellow AFC competitors, similar to another well-known name across entertainment.
On a recent episode of the Rich Eisen Show, Eisen had WWE Superstar Seth Rollins join him on the show to discuss several exciting events coming up. Rollins is a well-known Chicago Bears fan, and has a distinguished mind to the world of football.
When asked if there was a WWE Superstar that could greatly embody what "Chiefs fatigue" means in the world of professional wrestling, Rollins didn't miss a beat with his answer.
"John Cena is the perfect example of that. He's a guy who just recently turned heel for the first time in a long time, but John is a perfect example," Rollins said. "He wins so much, they {WWE Universe} would just boo him. 'We want Cena, Cena sucks.'"
John Cena saw his rise to fame within the WWE around the 2005 era of wrestling, winning his first WWE Championship. Since then, Cena has become a 16 time world champion, much to the mixed emotions of fans, as Rollins attested too.
Similar to the culture of Chiefs football, Cena will always be a name discussed when it comes to who is the best of all time. The Chiefs look to continue their dynasty push going into the new year, with the goal of penciling in another Super Bowl appearance, hopefully with a different outcome, and more mixed fans emotions.
