Best (and Worst) Case Scenario in Draft for Chiefs
In the final weeks before the NFL Draft, all 32 teams go through different scenarios and possibilities for what is to come in the selection process. They do their own mock drafts and look at the ones done online, allowing them to prepare themselves for anything and anyone.
The Kansas City Chiefs are doing just that. With the No. 31 selection, they will have some waiting to do, but they are in a position to take the best players available on the draft board. As the three-time and reigning AFC champions, the Chiefs are the type of team that groom their talent behind veterans before turning them loose, similar to how the 2022 campaign went.
However, while the Chiefs might be hoping for the best-case scenario, it is important to view what the worst-case scenario is ahead of Thursday's selection show. Let's take a look at what this potential scenario could be.
Best Case: Chiefs Hit a Grand Slam with Their First Four Selections
This is subjective to the fandom and media eye, but Kansas City having a strong start to the first two days of the draft would allow Chiefs fans to sleep better at night. A grand slam for the team on Thursday and Friday night could feature taking a combination of the best offensive tackle, tight end, defensive lineman, or edge rusher at any one of the their selections in rounds one through three.
Landing players such as Colston Loveland, Walter Nolen, Josh Simmons, Mike Green, or Tetarioa McMillan would be outstanding for the Chiefs as potential first-round choices. Others, such as Tyler Booker, Jayden Higgins, Darius Alexander, T.J. Sanders, Grey Zabel, or Aireontae Ersery as possible Day 2 picks would be terrific.
With their current draft capital, hitting the best-case scenario is more realisitic than some believe.
Worst Case: Chiefs Do not Draft an Offensive Lineman Early
At some point in the first three rounds, the Chiefs must address their need at left tackle and guard despite signing Jaylon Moore in the offseason and likely slotting Kingsley Suamataia inside. Competition is needed at both positions and in a draft that is not particularly deep at either position, landing a quality prospect should be a priority.
This is the worst-case scenario for Kansas City. This is a team that doesn't reach often, and when they do, it hasn't worked out in their favor. Sure, they could find a gem in rounds four through seven, but the odds of that are small and unpredictable at best.
If the Chiefs do not draft a tackle and/or guard next weekend, they could be in a tricky spot with their current offensive line, just months removed from a decimation in Super Bowl LIX.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.