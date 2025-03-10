Chiefs Draft: What Ohio State's Josh Simmons Brings To The Table
The Kansas City Chiefs have been busy this weekend as they have brought back three key players that were expected to hit the free agent market in wide receiver Marquise Brown, right guard Trey Smith, and middle linebacker Nick Bolton. Three positions of need are no more of a high priority than they were over a week ago.
However, after the trading of Joe Thuney to the Chicago Bears, there is a hole on quarterback Patrick Mahomes' blindside that must be addressed this offseason whether it is through free agency or the NFL Draft. If the Chiefs want to comprise a roster that can get back and win their third Super Bowl in four years, finding a new franchise left tackle is a big priority.
One target in this year's draft is Ohio State Buckeyes offensive tackle Josh Simmons. A redshirt junior and native of San Diego, California, Simmons was originally committed to San Diego State as a four-star recruit where he redshirted his freshman season before starting 13 games at right tackle. In 2022, he transferred to Columbus, Ohio and became a key piece of the Buckeyes offense before suffering a torn patellar tendon halfway through the 2024 season, ending his college career.
Could the highly-touted Ohio State left tackle be a possible target for Kansas City at pick No. 31? Let's see what Simmons could bring to the table at the next level.
Strengths
One of the best film watches in this process, Simmons is a well put together player with great size and movement skills that will have teams intrigued before they get deeper into his film at 6-foot-5, 319 pounds. His reactive athleticism is something to behold and strive for at the position as players like Penei Sewell and Tristan Wirfs have shown similar high-end skills that have led them to success in the NFL.
Simmons reaction to stimuli is outstanding and it allows him to be as such in pass protection, showcasing ample technique in his pass sets and footwork while possessing nimbleness in his feet to handle speed rushers up the arc to mirror and frame at the point of attack. He also displays accurate strikes that distribute knockback ability while using that power and drive to clear rushers out of the picture.
In the run game, Simmons is also violent and powerful when he latches on and illustrates great leg drive to create creases in the run game for his ball carriers. It lateral mobility allows him to be an effective wide zone, stretch blocker and puller at GT counters that makes him a handful at the second level as a lead blocker.
Football intelligence also stands out with Simmons. He has a great eye for stunt/twists exchanges and has shown to always re-frame when dealing with these games. His experience and success in multiple blocking schemes dating back to his days with the Aztecs whether it's in a zone or gap blocking concept.
Weaknesses
On a positive note, there's not much to write home about here. However, Simmons did measure in at the scouting combine with 33-inch arms, just below the average of 34 for offensive tackles in the NFL, which may raise the question of him potentially moving to guard but he has shown too much success at tackle to not have a chance to show his capabilities.
Simmons is also coming off a serious leg injury. Anytime a prospect comes into the pre-draft process with a serious injury suffered in the previous or prior seasons to the last, it may pop up as a red flag, especially when it comes to long-term health. As the saying goes, the best ability is availability.
What Simmons could bring to the Kansas City Chiefs
Outside of his injury and short arms, Simmons is about as clean of a prospect on film as you'll find. He shows terrific patience in pass sets and turns the aggression up when needed. He's also disciplined in his technique in all phases while demonstrating high football intelligence to be an effective player at the next level.
There is a chance that Simmons could be out of reach for Kansas City, which brings up the possibility of trading up for a left tackle such as him in the upcoming draft. If Simmons were available around the same spot Xavier Worthy was last year, general manager Brett Veach shouldn't hesitiate from pulling the trigger on arguably the top offensive tackle in the draft when healthy.
Simmons projects as a starting left tackle in the NFL right away with the ceiling to quickly become a franchise player on the offensive side of the ball. This sounds like a player the Chiefs could use up front.
