Dissecting One Chiefs' Head Scratching Offseason Move
After their disappointing Super Bowl loss, the Kansas City Chiefs' most pressing need entering the offseason was undoubtedly their offensive line. The offensive line needed help before trading away Joe Thuney, they especially needed help after doing so, as the trade left the Chiefs OL thin.
The Chiefs find themselves in a unique position, as they have arguably the best quarterbacks in the National Football League but was unable to adequately protect him when it mattered the most. While the Chiefs will add to other positions on the roster, their offensive line needs help.
Kansas City addressed their offensive line but using the franchise tag on offensive lineman Trey Smith and signing Jaylon Moore in free agency to help solidify the offensive line. The Chiefs will likely continue to add to the unit in free agency or the upcoming NFL Draft.
Seth Walder of ESPN believes the Chiefs signing Jaylon Moore to a multi-year contract worth $30 million was arguably the biggest head scratching move of the offseason so far. Walder noted the fact that Moore's pass blocking abilities are far from the best and does not equal an upgrade.
"The Chiefs signing offensive tackle Jaylon Moore for two years, $30 million. As for Moore, there are spots in roster-building where taking risks makes sense. Patrick Mahomes' left tackle is not one of them. Moore is somewhat of an unknown, but what we do know isn't pretty. His 83% career pass block win rate would have ranked 63rd out of 67 tackle qualifiers last season," Walder said.
Kansas City may or may not have made a mistake by adding Moore at the price they did. However, it must be noted that the Chiefs' embarrassing loss in the Super Bowl left them desperate to add to their offensive line. Kansas City's front office did what they could with the resources they had.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, which may have led to the Chiefs reaching and overpaying for a subpar player at a position of need. Time will tell if the move pans out, but at least the Chiefs' front office is trying to improve a glaring need for its roster.
