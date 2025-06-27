Biggest Question Mark the Chiefs Have Entering the 2025 Season
The Kansas City Chiefs' biggest concern this offseason was the offensive line. It is no secret that the offensive line was the weakest link last season.
The Chiefs knew that, and that is why this offseason they addressed it and are looking to fix it before the start of the 2025 season. Even if they feel like they have it figured out before the season starts, they will still have to prove it in the games next season.
The Chiefs' offseason looks to get back to its normal self in 2025. The Chiefs' offseason last season was not good, and they lack a lot of chemistry on the field. No matter what they did, they could not find a groove all of last season. And even at that, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was able to lead them to the Super Bowl. No, if they have a better offense in 2025, it can be unstoppable.
That will be the key next season. If the Chiefs' offensive line gives Mahomes time to throw the ball, it is going to be a long day for whatever defense is out there on the field. We have seen what the offense looks like when they are taking shots downfield and scoring quick points. The Chiefs know what they have to do next season to get the team back on track, the way they want it to be.
This offseason, they added left tackle Jaylon Moore in free agency, and they also added offensive linemen, including Josh Simmons in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Both of them will be battling it out at the left tackle position, but we could see them both starting on the offensive line together.
"The Chiefs did plenty to invest in offensive tackle this offseason. It just remains to be seen if their moves will pay off," said Jacob Infante of Pro Football Network.
"Kingsley Suamataia slides inside to left guard, with Jaylon Moore and Josh Simmons competing for the left tackle spot. There's reason to be excited about both, but Moore was a backup in San Francisco, and Simmons is unproven in the NFL. With Jawaan Taylor still at right tackle, there's no guarantee Kansas City will be better at tackle this year."
