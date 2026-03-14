One Draft Direction the Chiefs Should Put on the Sidelines

For months, NFL mock drafts have been based on pure speculation. However, the free agency period has provided more clarity on how teams could operate in the 2026 NFL Draft.

For example, the Kansas City Chiefs addressed their need at running back by signing Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $45 million contract, which includes $28.7 million fully guaranteed. In the weeks leading up to the new league year, Notre Dame's running back Jeremiyah Love had been heavily linked to the Chiefs. Obviously, that is not a likely scenario, as Kansas City has its backfield cemented, with Walker III and Emari Demercado forming a formidable running back tandem.

On Thursday, ESPN's Draft Analyst Field Yates updated his post-free agency mock draft, which consisted of the first 10 picks. Who did Yates have Kansas City selecting at No. 9?

The Chiefs Solidify Offensive Line

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks the rush during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With running back out of the equation for Kansas City, pass rusher, wide receiver, cornerback/safety, and offensive line remain areas that General Manager Brett Veach will consider at this spot. Yates has the Chiefs strengthening the right side of the offensive line by drafting Miami's right tackle Francis Mauigoa.

"With the expected release of starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor, Mauigoa would fill in seamlessly in Kansas City," Yates said. "The three-year starter at right tackle is one of the steadiest players in the class, showing great balance, nimble footwork and overall body control at Miami. He's a force in the running game, which would be important to get new Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III going next season. And protecting Patrick Mahomes is always a major priority; the fact that he is returning from an ACL tear only underscores that importance."

Why This Makes Sense for Kansas City

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Mauigoa has been projected as a top-five pick in recent weeks, but Yates has the best offensive lineman in the draft falling into the Chiefs' laps. While pass rusher is a greater need, and this may be a premature time to select a right tackle, it would also be great value.

Kansas City's right tackle is in place for 2026 with Jaylon Moore, but the 28-year-old right tackle is entering the final year of his deal. Mauigoa would provide the Chiefs with a long-term answer opposite Josh Simmons.

Why This Does Not Make Sense for Kansas City

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Kahlil Benson (67) attempts to block Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) in the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Based on the board in this specific mock, the Chiefs would be passing on Mauigoa's teammate, Rueben Bain Jr., who demonstrated how dominantly disruptive he can be in the National Championship against Indiana.

The only knock on Bain Jr. is his arm length, which was measured at 30 7/8 inches, which is well below average for a pass rusher. Although the Chiefs' right tackle is not set beyond 2026, being able to land one of the top-three pass rushers in this year's draft would be ideal for Kansas City.