Top Chiefs Candidates for Offensive Player of the Year
The Kansas City Chiefs' offseason looks to get back to its normal self in 2025. The Chiefs' offseason last season was not good, and they lack a lot of chemistry on the field. No matter what they did, they could not find a groove all of last season. And even at that, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was able to lead them to the Super Bowl. No, if they have a better offense in 2025, it can be unstoppable.
The Chiefs are looking to get back to taking shots downfield and get back to scoring points fast. That is one way to keep Mahomes healthy a along with the rest of the offense. Last season, when the Chiefs' offseason would scored, it would mostly be on long drives. And that took a lot out of them, and at the end of the games, it will hurt them.
Next season, a lot of the Chiefs' offensive weapons will be back that were not there last season. That will be a major boost for Mahomes and making this offense more explosive. That will be a key for the Chiefs to have success next season and reach their goal of winning another Super Bowl.
That lead us to what players can be potential candidates for Offensive Player of the Year in 2025.
You've got to start with Mahomes. Mahomes is looking to bounce back next season, and that could look like an MVP season. Mahomes has a lot to prove next season and is looking to shut down all the doubters who think that the dynasty in Kansas City is over.
Then you've got tight end Travis Kelce. He will be looking to go out with a bang if this season is his last. Kelce will be looking to play a lot better than he did last season. And if he gets back to playing like we know he can, he will be a big part of the offense and have big numbers in 2025.
The final candidate is running back Isiah Pacheco. Pacheco is looking to have a bounce-back season as well. He was hurt for most of the 2024 season. He now has had a full offseason to heal up and next season he wants to get back to being his old self. And he could take a lot of pressure off Mahomes and lead the way in the backfield for the Chiefs.
