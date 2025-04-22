BREAKING: Chiefs' Mahomes Places His Stamp of Approval
Panini America, the infamous sporting card giant, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes have agreed to a new deal regarding signed trading cards. His autographed cards will slot into Panini card sets through the upcoming 2025 season.
The last time that an autographed Mahomes card appeared through licensed channels was back in 2020 through Panini as well, right after the Chiefs had taken down the San Francisco 49ers. The cards will be featured across Panini’s line of NFL products. The company will also work with Mahomes on additional strategy and marketing initiatives for their new sets.
“Panini has been with me since my NFL Draft party in 2017, and I’m excited to be working with them on these new autographed trading cards,” Mahomes said in a statement. “The Panini team continues to find ways to create really interesting trading cards that fans have come to enjoy and I’m looking forward to working with them to help develop these cards for the 2025 season.”
Mahomes is still one of the biggest and most recognizable names in sports and is highly sought after in the trading card market. Mahomes’ 1-of-1 2017 Panini National Treasures Platinum Shield autographed card holds the record for the most expensive football card in history, as it was sold in 2021 for $4.3M according to CardLadder. Throughout his career, Mahomes has had 8 of his autographed cards sell on the market for over half a million dollars.
For serious collectors, a player's highest-valued cards are most likely the ones that are autographed, and they can go for hefty prices depending on the individual. In Mahomes' case, it's rather unusual for a star of his caliber to have such a long gap between signing deals.
“Patrick is of one of the NFL’s marquee players and someone who has made a tremendous impact not only on the field but also in communities across the country,” said Jason Howarth, Panini's Senior VP of Marketing and Athlete Relations in a statement. “We are proud to continue our partnership with him at Panini, and to offer fans new autographed trading cards from Patrick that will be featured in our products.”
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.