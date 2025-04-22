Chiefs Draft Needs, According to Their Rival
The Kansas City Chiefs' 2025 NFL Draft biggest needs are clear. The team needs to get better upfront and both the offensive line and the defensive line. In the trenches is were most games in the National Football League are won. The Chiefs will head into the draft on Thursday with their focus on getting better on the offensive line and defensive line.
This is an important draft for the Chiefs as well because they lost a lot of talent from last year's team in free agency. The Chiefs will need to fill in the holes that are still left in the draft if they want to get back to the big game and win it.
They have done a great job of finding the right talent and prospects in the draft over the last few years, and they will need to do it once again this year. They have the right coaches and the right front office personnel to accomplish what they want.
It is clear what the Chiefs need in this year's draft but do their rivals agree with those same needs?
Sports Illustrated's Senior NFL Insider Albert Breer talked about what the Chiefs' biggest needs are according to their rival scouting department.
First round: No. 31.
Total picks: 8.
Needs: OT, OG, CB.
What you need to know: Most folks expect the Chiefs to go in on fixing their offensive line, with a couple of the four picks they have inside the top 100. They’d be well-positioned to take a risk on Simmons, who likely won’t be cleared to practice until after camp starts, and has maturity questions, but would benefit in a big way from going to a program like Kansas City’s. A lot of scouts and coaches believe he’s got the best potential to become a top-shelf left tackle of any player in the draft, though that would be the second year in a row the Chiefs take such a chance on the offensive line, after picking Kingsley Suamataia in the second round last year.
For the rivals, they have the same needs, but one position they are missing that the Chiefs can draft this upcoming week is the running back position. The Chiefs can be looking for a running back to add to keep fresh legs on the field next season.
