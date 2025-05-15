BREAKING: Chiefs 2025 Schedule Officially Announced
The 2025 NFL Schedule has officially been released.
The Kansas City Chiefs have high hopes for 2025, coming off their third straight Super Bowl appearance, and now they know exactly how their season is set to play out in terms of when and where they take on their opponents.
With it being announced that the Chiefs will take on their AFC West divisional opponents in the Denver Broncos, on Christmas in Week 17, a whole slew of other games are set for the Chiefs Kingdom to get excited for.
Without further ado, below is the Chiefs' schedule for the 2025 season.
Week 1: @ Los Angeles Chargers (Brazil)
As projected, the Chiefs will be taking a flight over to Brazil to start their 2025 NFL season against their divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers finished second in the division last season behind the Chiefs, making this a must-watch from Sao Paulo.
Week 2: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The long-awaited rematch between the Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will get underway in Week 2, as the Chiefs will host the team that defeated them in the Super Bowl for their home opener at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Week 3: @ New York Giants (SNF)
The Chiefs will head to New York to be the Giants' first home opponent of the 2025 campaign. It will be the first game between the two since the 2021 campaign.
Week 4: vs. Baltimore Ravens
A classic matchup that everyone will want to see: Patrick Mahomes vs Lamar Jackson. Two teams that made the playoffs last season will clash in Week 4.
Week 5: @ Jacksonville Jaguars (MNF)
Another primetime game for the Chiefs comes in Week 5 as they head to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars and all of their new pieces.
Week 6: vs Detroit Lions (SNF)
These two juggernaut franchises will meet for the first time since the 2023 campaign in Kansas City, as the Chiefs look to defeat the Detroit Lions this time around.
Week 7: vs Las Vegas Raiders
A new and improved Raiders roster will head to Arrowhead Stadium to duke it out with their rivals. While the Raiders are underdogs, the Chiefs can't take them lightly in this matchup at home.
Week 8: vs. Washington Commanders (MNF)
A young up and coming team against one of the best teams the NFL has to offer: The Chiefs vs the Commanders at home, on Monday Night Football.
Week 9: @ Buffalo Bills
One of the biggest rivalries will once again be contested, as the Chiefs take their talents to Buffalo to face the Bills.
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: @ Denver Broncos
This game will have a lot riding on it, especially since they'll be playing each other again in Week 17 on Christmas.
Week 12: vs. Indianapolis Colts
Another fun game being held in Kansas City, strap in for this one.
Week 13: @ Dallas Cowboys (Thanksgiving)
The Chiefs will participate as the opponents to the Dallas Cowboys' traditional Thanksgiving Day game. Kickoff the scheduled for 4:30 PM ET and will stream on CBS and Paramount+.
Week 14: vs. Houston Texans
Another game filled with two star quarterbacks, the Texans vs the Chiefs will be one to watch, as it brings in primetime on Sunday Night Football.
Week 15: vs. Los Angeles Chargers
A breather between Week 1 and Week 15, these two rivals will have some unfinished business.
Week 16: @ Tennessee Titans
Comparisons surrounding Cam Ward and Patrick Mahomes will come to battle in Week 16.
Week 17: vs. Denver Broncos (Christmas)
While the Chiefs haven't been named a Christmas Day staple, they will play in their second consecutive Christmas game, this time against their divisional rivals, the Denver Broncos.
Week 18: @ Las Vegas Raiders
Rounding out the 18 week season with a rivalry, the Chiefs take on the Raiders in Las Vegas.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.