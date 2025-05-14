How Far Will the Chiefs Travel Throughout the 2025 Season?
The Kansas City Chiefs are probably the team that is most itching to get the 2025 season started. They are trying to get that bad taste out of their mouth from last season.
But that taste is probably going to stay there all of next season, and that can be used for motivation or a reminder that they do not want to have that taste again. The Chiefs are looking to bounce back and go back to the Super Bowl and win it this time.
The Chiefs are going to have an improved roster, and they have made a lot of moves in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft that addressed the biggest problems on their team last season. And now they will have to go out there and show that those problems will not be there for the 2025 season.
The next step this offseason for the Chiefs and the rest of the NFL teams is the 2025 schedule release. The teams already know who they are going to play and which games will be home and away, but the full schedule release will reveal which weeks those games will take place in. And the NFL has already announced some games for next season.
One game that the Chiefs will likely have to open up the 2025 season is traveling to Brazil to take on their AFC West division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers. If the Chiefs get that game, it will be the second game of the NFL season that will take place on a Friday.
But now we look at the miles that the Chiefs will travel next season.
The Chiefs will travel 21,695 miles next season. That puts them at the No. 10 spot out of all the teams with the most miles to travel next season.
"NFL 2025-26 MILES TRAVELED. The 32 NFL teams will cover a total of 625,947 miles this season, averaging 19,561 per team, and 2,301 per trip. 6 NFL teams will travel more miles than it takes to go around the world," said Bill Speros on X/Twitter.
The Chiefs have their ways of dealing with travel, and it is going to be interesting to see if they change their tactics when it comes down to traveling next season.
