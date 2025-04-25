BREAKING: Chiefs Chairman Hunt Sounds Off on Round 1 Process
Following the first night of the 2025 NFL Draft, Kansas City Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt addressed the media to discuss how he felt about his franchise's first round performance. From handing out accolades to Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and the scouting staff, Hunt is excited for the newest member of the Chiefs family.
"We are fortunate to have Brett Veach here in Kansas City. He does such a tremendous job with his staff in preparing for the draft. I thought last night he did a great job, letting the draft come to us. Ended up with an outstanding player who, I think, will make an impact here in Kansas City."
Hunt of course is referring to the Chiefs first round draft pick in offensive lineman Josh Simmons out of Ohio State. After trading back a spot with the Philadelphia Eagles, the franchise, and Hunt, believe that he was the best player to be taken at that part of the drafting process.
"There was certainly a lot of discussion about the offensive line following the Super Bowl. Brett, as he often does, took advantage of free agency to go ahead and reinforced it, and I think that's one of the best things that he does: he puts us in a position going into the draft where we don't have to draft based on need," Hunt said.
"Particularly when you're drafting as late as we do every year, being able to take the best player available gives you the chance at getting somebody who can stick with the organization and make an impact long-term."
"Last night it had turned out it was a left tackle, which was a good fit from a position standpoint but more importantly, he was the highest rated player we had on the board at that time."
Hunt and Veach have worked like a well-oiled machine. As we near rounds two and three of the 2025 NFL Draft, it is likely that Hunt will continue to watch his general manager work from afar and celebrate with him and the rest of the scouting department on a job well done.
