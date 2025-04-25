Josh Simmons' First Words to the Chiefs Kingdom
The long-awaited first round of the 2025 NFL Draft took place yesterday, and it was a whirlwind of emotions for numerous players, fans, and organizations. After a month of non-stop mock drafts and predictions, everyone finally got to witness what their favorite team ended up taking with their first selection.
The Kansas City Chiefs selected an offensive tackle with their 32nd overall pick following a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. It was Ohio State's Josh Simmons. Regularly showing up on expert mocks, Simmons was a favorite by many to be taken by the Chiefs, but it was uncertain whether he'd make it to the end of the first round.
Shortly after hearing his name get called, Simmons took to social media to express his gratitude towards the Chiefs' organization and to get the fans excited for the upcoming season:
What's up, Kansas City?Josh Simmons here. Quarterback protector from Ohio State, I can't tell you how much of an amazing opportunity this is to play for the Kansas City Chiefs. It's so surreal to be called on day one, it's everybody's dream as a kid if you played football. So, I just can't wait to get down to Kansas City and get to work. Chiefs Kingdom!- Josh Simmons
Simmons proved to be a first-round draft pick in his junior (redshirt) season when he came into his own. He played all 13 games for the Buckeyes in 2023 and was expected to do great things in the upcoming year. While he got off to a hot start, Simmons went down with a torn patellar tendon in his 7th game, causing him to miss the rest of Ohio State's historic season. Despite the injury, Simmons was still named an Honorable Mention All-Big-10 lineman.
Although a serious injury like that would've scared off many teams, the Chiefs still found it an obligation to take him with their first pick. There's no question whether Simmons has the athleticism and talent to succeed in the NFL; he does. Standing at 6'5 and weighing over 300 pounds, Simmons is going to make an excellent protector for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs are lucky to have him on their roster.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.