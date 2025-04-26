BREAKING: Chiefs Select Ashton Gillotte At No. 66 Overall
With the 66th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs have selected Ashton Gillotte
Gillotte is the third player the Chiefs have selected so far, following the Chiefs’ trade with the Philadelphia Eagles last night, which resulted in the Chiefs landing Josh Simmons on Thursday, and Omarr Norman-Lott on Friday.
"Productive and experienced, Gillotte shines with his ability to threaten the pocket. His rush isn’t overly complicated, but he can collapse the pocket with power, beat up the edge with violent hands and sneak past guards with snap quickness when playing inside. He’s powerful but doesn’t have a solid anchor to hold his ground as a run defender. I’ve graded Gillotte as a 4-3 defensive end, but he has the athletic ability to stand and play 3-4 outside ‘backer," Lance Zeirlein wrote.
Gillotte will play a key role for the Chiefs in 2025 and will be a key piece alongside Simmons and Norman-Lott as the newest Chiefs look to contribute to being the team to beat in the AFC.
With Gillotte added to the Chiefs, the franchise now has two rookies who can make an instant impact and change how the Chiefs approach game day. Expect Gillotte to compete for an early role with the Chiefs during his rookie season.
The Chiefs finished last year with a 15-2 record and entered the offseason with needs that had to be addressed. Now, the Chiefs have invested two picks to ensure they have the right pieces in place moving forward to keep the momentum moving in a positive direction.
The Chiefs have made nice pickups so far this weekend, and they have enough picks to continue to do so. Make sure you stay locked in on our coverage as we look at what the Chiefs will continue to do over the draft weekend.
Below is each pick the Chiefs have left in the draft.
- Round 3, No. 95
- Round 4, No. 133
- Round 5, No. 164
- Round 7, No. 226
- Round 7, No. 251
- Round 7, No. 257
