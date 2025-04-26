BREAKING: Chiefs Select Jeffrey Bassa No. 156 Overall Following Trade
With the 156th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs have selected Jeffrey Bassa following a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Chiefs traded away their 164th and 226th pick.
Bassa is the sixth player the Chiefs have selected so far, as Josh Simmons was taken in the first round, Omarr Norman-Lott was taken in round two, Ashton Gillotte was taken at the beginning of the third round, Nohl Williams at the end of the third, and Jalen Royals in the fourth.
Bassa is a gap-sound run defender who keeps his eyes on the ball carrier and slips blocks as he works down the line of scrimmage. There's room for improvement in this area, but he can stack and shed blockers. Bassa is reliable wrapping up on tackles and closes well breaking up passes. He ran a 4.63 in the 40-yard dash at the combine and matches up with tight ends well. He slips blocks, tracks the quarterback and closes in time while rushing the passer.-- Steve Muench
Bassa will look to play a key role for the Chiefs in 2025 and will be a key piece alongside a stacked roster, as the Chiefs look to continue to be the team to beat in the AFC.
With Bassa added to the Chiefs, the franchise now has six rookies who can make an instant impact and change how the Chiefs approach game day. Expect all of them to compete for an early role with the Chiefs during their rookie season.
The Chiefs finished last year with a 15-2 record and entered the offseason with needs that had to be addressed. Now, the Chiefs have invested six picks to ensure they have the right pieces in place moving forward to keep the momentum moving in a positive direction.
The Chiefs have made nice pickups so far this weekend, and they have enough picks to continue to do so. Make sure you stay locked in on our coverage as we look at what the Chiefs will continue to do over the draft weekend.
Below is each pick the Chiefs have left in the draft.
- Round 7, No. 251
- Round 7, No. 257
