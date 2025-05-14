BREAKING: Chiefs' Week 2 Opponent Revealed
The Kansas City Chiefs' full 2025 NFL schedule will be released later today, but with building anticipation, several games thus far have been revealed, surrounding the excitement. One of which involves who the Chiefs will be playing in the second week of the season.
After a long offseason of preparation, the Chiefs will finally be able to get their hands on the franchise that took them down in the Super Bowl this past winter, the Philadelphia Eagles. This matchup is scheduled for a 4:25 kickoff ET on Fox, being held at Arrowhead Stadium, per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.
This is a great way for the Chiefs to get this matchup out of the way as soon as the season kicks off. This Super Bowl loss has been a large reason that the players within Kansas City's franchise have been taking their offseason seriously.
As we know, there was a lot riding on the Super Bowl for the Chiefs. Not only did they want to stay at the top of the mountain, but they also were flirting with history, becoming the first franchise in the National Football League to win three straight Super Bowls. With the Eagles forever that roadblock for that milestone in history, this is a chance for the Chiefs to get back at them.
It also helps that it's being held at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. A home-field advantage is nothing that any player will shy away from. The buildup within the Chiefs Kingdom following the Super Bowl loss has also been heating up, as they are ready to get back down to the stadium to root on their players.
This game will have a ton of emotion riding on it compared to others that will be on the schedule. Getting a chance to hold this game in front of the home faithful should give the Chiefs an extra edge, should everyone stay healthy during the training camp happening later on this month.
With more updates to come throughout the day, be sure to keep tabs with us as we cover all the nitty gritty details that is the 2025 NFL Schedule release day.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.