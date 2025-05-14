BREAKING: Chiefs Get Interconference Thanksgiving Tilt
For the first time in 19 years, Kansas City will play on Thanksgiving. The NFL announced Wednesday morning that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will travel to Dallas to meet the Cowboys in the second game of the annual tripleheader.
The Week 13 contest on Thursday, Nov. 27, will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium on CBS and Paramount+. It’s an exciting matchup between America’s Team and America’s resident NFL dynasty, expected to include new Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens.
The Kansas City franchise – which ironically began as the Dallas Texans in the American Football League from 1960-62 -- has actually played 10 times on Thanksgiving. Then known as the Texans, the franchise met the New York Titans – which later changed their name to the Jets – at the Polo Grounds in New York on Thanksgiving 1960 in the AFL’s inaugural season.
After Lamar Hunt moved the franchise out of Dallas and away from competition with the NFL’s Cowboys, the Chiefs played AFL Thanksgiving games again in 1967, 1968 and 1969. And after the merger with the NFL, the Chiefs traveled to Detroit to play on the holiday in 1970, 1981 and 1987 and 1996.
Kansas City first met Dallas on Thanksgiving in 1995, during the Cowboys’ Super Bowl-winning season.
In 2006, the Chiefs were part of the NFL’s first Thanksgiving tripleheader, hosting the Denver Broncos in the nightcap. That was the last time Kansas City played on the holiday.
Speaking of holidays, the league on Monday announced that the Broncos will travel to Kansas City on Christmas Day, also a Thursday this season, for a primetime battle on Prime Video. The Chiefs will have played three consecutive seasons on Christmas.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer is the son of the late Marty Schottenheimer, head coach of the Chiefs from 1989-98.
Before heading to Texas Tech, Mahomes was born in Tyler, Texas, and competed at Whitehouse (Texas) High School, just two hours east of AT&T Stadium.
The remainder of the Chiefs’ schedule will be announced Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.
